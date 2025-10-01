Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A2QEBZ | ISIN: GB00BMWVF760
Stuttgart
01.10.25 | 09:05
0,051 Euro
+4,12 % +0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
Defence Holdings Plc - Exercise of Warrants

Defence Holdings Plc - Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01


1 October 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence" or "the Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT) announces that it has received notices from warrant holders to exercise warrants over a total of 69,800,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Accordingly, the Company will issue 69,800,000 new Ordinary Shares to the warrant holders. Of these, 59,800,000 Ordinary Shares will be issued to a single warrant holder pursuant to the exercise of their warrants. The relevant shares have been sold by that holder, ensuring that no material block of stock will come to market following issue.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 69,800,000 new Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market ("Admission"). Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 October 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued and voting share capital will consist of 2,078,666,131 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries
Name - Director, Brian Stockbridge
Defence Holdings PLC
Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
