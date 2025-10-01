Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Product Launch

Press release, 1st October, 2025 Within just one week, XTPL nearly doubled its late-stage project pipeline ahead of industrial implementation XTPL (WSE: XTP), a leading company in Poland's deep-tech sector, will deliver its Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) modules to two additional clients in the fourth quarter of 2025. They will begin building prototype industrial machine to conduct final testing before deciding whether to implement the Company's technology on end-client production lines. On September 26, a Chinese producer of industrial equipment for advanced displays and semiconductor components placed an order for the UPD module, following an initial evaluation completed in a record time of just three months. On October 1, the Company received an order for a UPD module from a Spanish manufacturer of automated industrial machines for microelectronics and semiconductor production in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. A month earlier, the same client had purchased a DPS (Delta Printing System) technology demonstrator. As a result, XTPL currently manages a total of five projects in the final stage of evaluation before potential industrial implementation, which the Company is already carrying out for one client in China. "Within a single week, we have almost doubled the number of projects reaching the final evaluation stage ahead of industrial implementation decisions. The group of three partners that have integrated the Company's UPD module into industrial machines and are now conducting final tests will soon be joined by two additional companies: an industrial equipment manufacturer from China and a manufacturer of automated industrial machines from Spain. This will significantly strengthen our position in displays and semiconductors while opening up new opportunities in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors" said Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. "The time it initially took us and our first XTPL partners to reach the stage of building an industrial machine ranged from several months to more than a year. Today, we set a new record by completing the entire stage of business negotiations with a Chinese partner in just three months. During this period, we not only finalized the contract but also conducted a site visit, tested the client's samples, and held meetings at its headquarters in Guangdong. The first industrial implementation, ongoing since January, has been a key contributor to this significant reduction in time. We informed the market that we expected this process to have a positive impact on the pace of other projects and we are pleased to demonstrate that this optimistic scenario for XTPL is materializing" Filip Granek adds. On September 26, 2025, XTPL secured an order for a UPD module for industrial integration from a leading industrial equipment manufacturer based in Guangdong Province, China, specializing in modern display and semiconductor production. The Partner's customers are leading manufacturers of modern FPDs and semiconductors on the Chinese market. In the fourth quarter, the Company will deliver the UPD module to the partner for integration into a prototype industrial machine, the final stage of testing before a decision on potential implementation on production lines. In a record three months, the Partner decided to advance directly to the stage preceding industrial implementation, relying largely on the market validation of XTPL technology demonstrated in the Company's first industrial deployment. On October 1, 2025, XTPL received an order for a UPD module for industrial integration from a Spain-based manufacturer of automated industrial machines for microelectronics and semiconductor production in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. A month earlier, the partner had decided to purchase an XTPL technology demonstrator in the form of a DPS device. In the fourth quarter, the Company will deliver the UPD module to the partner for integration into a prototype industrial machine, the final stage of testing before a decision on potential implementation on production lines of end clients. "Gaining another partner in the Asian market strengthens our presence in China, where we are extending the application of our technology beyond the FPD display segment into the promising semiconductor sector. Tests on a prototype machine equipped with a UPD module will be conducted for potential use by two end clients: one in the FPD segment and the other in the semiconductor sector. The potential of this project may therefore exceed that of XTPL's first industrial implementation" said Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A. "The UPD module order from the Spanish partner creates an opportunity for XTPL to initiate its first industrial-scale projects in Europe. This manufacturer of automated equipment makes smaller machines, which means that future industrial implementation decisions may involve fewer UPD modules per order compared with the project currently underway in China, while at the same time being tested for a broader group of end clients. Overall, we assess the potential of this project as comparable to the implementation currently underway in China" Jacek Olszanski added. On January 3, 2025, XTPL launched the first-ever industrial implementation of its proprietary UPD technology, becoming the world's first company in its sector to deploy the solution at an industrial scale. The direct partner that received 4 UPD modules from the initial batch of 6 is a leading Chinese manufacturer of equipment for the mass production of modern FPDs. Industrial machines equipped with the XTPL module are operating on the production line of an end client - one of the world's largest display manufacturers from China. The project may extend over several years and is expected to involve a total order volume of several tens of UPD modules, which are used to repair defects in ultra-high-resolution FPDs, significantly reducing the number of rejects on the production line. XTPL is currently conducting six advanced projects - including one implementation for a Chinese client - in areas of strategic importance to the Company: semiconductors and displays. The Company's end clients or partners are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including a top Chinese manufacturer of machines for the sector of modern displays (the current industrial implementation), a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan, one of the world's largest producers of FPDs from South Korea and a top manufacturer of industrial machines from the United States, listed on the Nasdaq 100 index. XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative, Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) platform technology protected by international patent applications. The technology enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive features with a resolution of 1 to 50 µm. The XTPL solution combines ultra-high resolution of printed structures and conductive materials with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity. This combination makes the solution unique on a global scale. The company-designed innovative additive method can be used in the rapidly growing printed electrics sector, notably in areas such as semiconductors, displays, biosensors, advanced integrated circuits or security printing. The XTPL technology can be used for electronic interconnections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics or IoT, among other areas.

