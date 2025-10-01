Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

1 October 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution seeking the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), was passed by the required majority as a special resolution.

Voting at the General Meeting was completed by way of a poll. The result of the poll for the resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES CAST % of ISC* VOTED VOTES WITHHELD Repurchase of shares 182,494,356 96.96% 5,718,960 3.04% 188,213,316 46.19 133,156

*Issued share capital with voting rights

Notes:

As at the date of the General Meeting, the Company had 407,515,824 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company held 194,149,376 shares in treasury and therefore the number of total voting rights as at the date of the General Meeting was 407,515,824. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 12 September 2025 (the "Circular"), copies of which are available on the Company's website www.worldwidewh.com (the "Website"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

