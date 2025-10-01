Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:04
3,720 Euro
+0,54 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7603,94014:00
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 12:30 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

1 October 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution seeking the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), was passed by the required majority as a special resolution.

Voting at the General Meeting was completed by way of a poll. The result of the poll for the resolution was as follows:

Special ResolutionVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%TOTAL VOTES CAST% of ISC* VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
Repurchase of shares182,494,35696.96%5,718,9603.04%188,213,31646.19133,156

*Issued share capital with voting rights

Notes:

  1. As at the date of the General Meeting, the Company had 407,515,824 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company held 194,149,376 shares in treasury and therefore the number of total voting rights as at the date of the General Meeting was 407,515,824.
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 12 September 2025 (the "Circular"), copies of which are available on the Company's website www.worldwidewh.com (the "Website"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

For Further Information, please contact

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP Company Secretary Telephone +44 (0)20 3 008 4913

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.