Names Maxwell Tang Chief Product Officer, Melissa Yang SVP of Ecosystems AI Applications, and Julie Green SVP of Global Customer Success

Smartly, the leader in AI-powered advertising technology, today announced the addition of three senior executives to its leadership team: Maxwell Tang as Chief Product Officer (CPO), Melissa Yang as SVP of Ecosystems AI Applications, and Julie Green as SVP of Global Customer Success. Together, they bring expertise across AI, commerce, data and intelligence, partnerships, social, and CTV. Their leadership will build on Smartly's vision to accelerate creativity, commerce, and brand performance.

Maxwell joins after more than a decade at Etsy, where he drove product strategy across discovery and monetization, fueling significant growth and innovation. As CPO, he will help shape Smartly's global product vision with AI at its core, building for customer needs in a prompt-first era and driving growth through data, intelligence, and elevated platform experience.

Melissa, most recently Global Head of Marketing Partnerships Industry Education at TikTok, has been instrumental in building the Meta and TikTok partnership ecosystems over the last ten years, driving innovation across the measurement, creative, commerce, and AI ecosystems. She is widely recognized as a builder of high-impact partner programs that expand market reach and unlock new business models and growth. At Smartly, Melissa will lead the company's AI-first partner ecosystem, forging deeper integrations and alliances that enable brands to capture the full value of AI-driven innovation and deliver breakthrough consumer experiences.

Julie, recently Head of U.S. Vertical Advertising Sales at Netflix, brings a proven track record of leading revenue and customer growth at some of the world's most influential platforms, including Amazon and TikTok. She is recognized for building high-performing teams and helping global brands succeed across rapidly evolving digital channels. At Smartly, Julie will lead the Global Customer Success organization, where she will focus on driving growth and scale for Smartly customers and helping them to succeed in an AI-powered future across social, video, and CTV.

"Maxwell, Melissa, and Julie are world-class leaders and builders who bring proven expertise in shaping product innovation, partnerships, and customer success in the AI era," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. "They will strengthen an already successful next-generation leadership team and help Smartly to continue to lead the industry in creating solutions that drive growth and scale for the world's leading brands."

With these appointments, Smartly continues to build on its leadership in AI-powered advertising technology. The company remains focused on delivering innovation, forging transformative partnerships, and helping global brands unlock growth by creating advertising experiences that resonate with consumers worldwide.

ABOUT SMARTLY

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative-dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 700+ brands and manage over $6 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms-including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok-we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

