Food Enzymes Market worth $4.20 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The food enzymes market is estimated to be USD 2.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The food enzymes market is witnessing robust growth as food and beverage manufacturers increasingly adopt enzyme-based solutions to improve processing efficiency, enhance product quality, and meet the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers. With applications ranging from dairy, bakery, and beverages to convenience foods and functional nutrition, food enzymes play a vital role in enhancing flavor, texture, shelf life, and digestibility. This surge in demand is being further fueled by advancements in biotechnology, clean-label trends, and regulatory support for sustainable and innovative food production processes, positioning the food enzymes market as a key driver in the future of food innovation.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Enzymes Market"

170- Tables

70- Figures

250- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=800

By source, microorganisms segment accounts for largest market share

Microorganisms represent the dominant segment in the global food enzymes market, driven by their efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability in industrial applications. Enzymes derived from microbial sources such as bacteria, fungi, and yeasts are widely preferred due to their consistent performance, ease of production through fermentation, and adaptability across diverse food processing functions. Compared to plant or animal-derived enzymes, microbial enzymes offer more stability under varying temperature and pH conditions, making them suitable for high-demand processes in the bakery, dairy, beverages, and meat industries. Advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering have further enhanced the functionality of microbial enzymes, enabling tailored solutions that improve food quality, extend shelf life, and support clean-label product trends. Additionally, the growing shift toward sustainable and plant-based diets has amplified demand for microbial enzymes, as they align with consumer expectations for natural, non-animal-based ingredients. With continuous R&D investments and regulatory approvals supporting novel enzyme applications, microorganisms are expected to retain their leading position, underpinning growth and innovation in the food enzymes sector.

By type, lipases segment accounts for significant market share

Lipase enzymes hold a significant position within the food enzymes market, owing to their vital role in catalyzing the hydrolysis of fats, thereby improving the flavor, texture, and nutritional profile of various food products, including dairy, baked goods, and edible oils. Their capacity to effectively convert triglycerides into valuable components such as fatty acids and glycerol also supports broader applications in industrial biotechnology, particularly in the development of sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions. On September 16, 2024, Biocatalysts Ltd. introduced Lipomod 70MDP, a next-generation lipase specifically designed for the efficient hydrolysis of plant-based oils. This cutting-edge enzyme is engineered to enhance yields and process efficiency in the oleochemical industry, offering a viable alternative to conventional chemical-based methods. The launch of Lipomod 70MDP highlights Biocatalysts' ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation and operational excellence. As enzymatic technologies continue to gain traction across food and industrial domains, lipase remains a key driver of growth, with products like Lipomod 70MDP reinforcing its strategic importance and future potential in the global food enzymes landscape.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=800

Based on region, North America accounts for significant market share.

North America holds a significant share in the food enzymes market, driven by the region's strong bakery, dairy, and beverage industries, along with rising consumer demand for clean-label and longer-lasting products. This growth is supported by continuous innovation and strategic collaborations. For instance, on August 13, 2025, IFF launched POWERFRESH ACE 2000, a next-generation fresh-keeping enzyme tailored to US industrial bakeries. The enzyme improves bread softness and resilience for up to 34 days, addressing consumer expectations for extended freshness while enhancing production efficiency. Similarly, on September 15, 2025, Brenntag Specialties expanded its exclusive partnership with Lallemand Bio-Ingredients to distribute the Nutrilife baking enzyme range in North America, building on their existing European collaboration. This partnership aims to bring clean-label, high-performance enzyme solutions to the US. and Canadian markets, backed by Brenntag's distribution strength and Lallemand's fermentation expertise. These strategic initiatives reflect North America's central role in the global food enzymes market, where innovation, consumer trends, and industrial efficiency converge to drive sustained market leadership and long-term growth opportunities.

The report profiles key players such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (England), and Novonesis Group (Denmark).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=800

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, and Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Specialty Enzymes Market by Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal), Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-enzymes-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-and-beverage-enzymes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/food-enzymes-market-worth-4-20-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302572125.html