Gay Ad Network Launches First LGBTQ+ Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Solution

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / On National Coming Out Day, Gay Ad Network, the leading LGBTQ+ digital advertising platform, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising solution - the first of its kind designed exclusively to reach LGBTQ+ audiences in the physical world.

This new offering is powered by Basis Technologies and provides seamless access to premium DOOH inventory through integrations with Vistar Media and Place Exchange. Advertisers can reach LGBTQ-focused audiences across more than 740,000 digital screens nationwide. Placements range from iconic neighborhoods such as West Hollywood, Chelsea, the Castro, and South Beach to in-store displays at retailers, gyms, airports, and nightlife venues

"Digital Out-of-Home is one of the fastest-growing channels in advertising, and LGBTQ+ audiences are at the cultural and economic forefront," said Mark Elderkin, CEO of Gay Ad Network. "By combining advanced targeting with community-specific placements, we're making it easier than ever for brands to reach LGBTQ+ consumers in the spaces where they live, work, shop, and celebrate."

"Basis is proud to support Gay Ad Network's launch of the first LGBTQ+ focused programmatic DOOH solution," said Jim Zabel, VP Client Development at Basis Technologies. "This collaboration gives advertisers seamless access to premium digital out-of-home inventory, while also enabling unified, omnichannel campaign management. It's a powerful example of how programmatic technology can expand visibility, foster authentic inclusion, and drive measurable results."

Key Features of the offering include:

Exclusive LGBTQ+ Reach: Screens placed in LGBTQ-centric neighborhoods, nightlife venues, gyms, and retail locations.

Event Activation: High-impact visibility during Pride parades, queer film and music festivals, and cultural celebrations.

Omnichannel Extension: Combine DOOH exposure with mobile retargeting to reinforce messaging after audiences leave the venue.

Advanced Measurement: Track impressions, foot traffic lift, online conversions, and brand impact studies with full transparency.

The offering gives brands the opportunity to not only capture attention in high-traffic environments but also to demonstrate authentic inclusion by showing up in the spaces most meaningful to LGBTQ+ communities.

"On National Coming Out Day, we're reminded that visibility is power," added Elderkin. "By showing up in real-world environments, brands are making a statement of support while driving measurable business results."

Gay Ad Network's LGBTQ+ DOOH solution is available immediately for advertisers across all U.S. markets.

