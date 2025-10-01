Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Six Star Travel Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Travel Agencies in Guelph

GUELPH, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Six Star Travel, a boutique agency specializing in travel planning, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Travel Agencies category for Guelph. Known for its expertise, personalized service, and commitment to excellence, Six Star Travel has built a reputation as a trusted partner for travellers seeking exceptional experiences.

Founded by travel professional Steven A. Faehrmann, Six Star Travel creates customized solutions designed to meet the needs of discerning clients. The agency offers a full spectrum of services, including cruises, resorts, hotels, expedition travel, and bespoke tours.

"Our role is to simplify travel planning while elevating the experience," says Steven Faehrmann. "We focus on details that matter, from carefully selected accommodations to unique excursions, ensuring every client enjoys a journey that is thoughtfully curated and stress-free."

A Commitment to Value and Service

As a member of Ensemble, Six Star Travel leverages exclusive relationships with leading suppliers worldwide. This allows clients to benefit from added value such as complimentary room upgrades, shipboard credits, and private tours. While specializing in premium travel, the agency's focus on maximizing value ensures high-quality service at competitive rates.

Recognition and Client Trust

This marks the third consecutive year that Six Star Travel has been recognized with the Consumer Choice Award, reflecting its consistent commitment to excellence. Its 5-star Google reviews further highlight the trust and appreciation expressed by clients. With nearly two decades of experience, Steven's passion for travel has taken him to more than 51 countries and over 700 cities worldwide - knowledge he draws on to deliver unique insights and advantages to every client journey.

Trusted by the Community

Located in Guelph, Six Star Travel has earned the loyalty of its clients by prioritizing reliability, professionalism, and personalized care. The agency is committed to supporting travellers throughout their journey - from consultation and booking to assistance during travel and follow-up upon return. Clients consistently commend the agency for its attention to detail, proactive problem-solving, and ability to anticipate needs. This dedication has helped Six Star Travel build lasting relationships with both new and returning customers in the Guelph region.

"Our success is grounded in the trust of our clients," adds Faehrmann. "Receiving this recognition is an honour and a reflection of the service standard we strive to uphold every day."

About Six Star Travel
Six Star Travel is a boutique travel agency based in Guelph, Ontario. Led by founder Steven A. Faehrmann, the agency provides a full range of services including cruises, resorts, tours, and expedition travel. With a focus on integrity, value, and client satisfaction, Six Star Travel delivers exceptional service and unforgettable journeys. To learn more, visit www.sixstartravel.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/six-star-travel-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-travel-agenc-1080219

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.