Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, is pleased to announce that it has graduated (the "Graduation") from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") after completing the consolidation of its Class A common shares, and has received approval from the TSX to launch a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

"Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in Tiny's evolution as a public company," said Jordan Taub, CEO of Tiny. "This graduation, combined with the share consolidation and the implementation of an NCIB, enhances our market visibility and liquidity while also providing greater institutional investor accessibility. These strategic initiatives strengthen our capital markets profile and reflect our commitment to building long-term shareholder value as we continue executing on our growth strategy."

The Class A common shares of the Company were consolidated on the basis of one (1) post- consolidation Class A common share (each, a "Common Share") for every eight (8) pre-consolidation Class A common shares (the "Share Consolidation").

In connection with the Graduation, the Common Shares and the Common Share purchase warrants will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of the market under the stock symbols "TINY" and "TINY. WT", respectively. Following the Share Consolidation, the new CUSIP for the Common Shares is 8770A308 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares is CA88770A3082.

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing on October 1, 2025 and ending on September 30, 2026, purchase up to 1,470,716 Common Shares, being approximately five percent (5%) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the date hereof. The number of Common Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a current daily maximum of 1,988 Common Shares (which is equal to 25% of 7,955 Common Shares, being the average daily trading volume during the six months ended on August 31, 2025), in each case subject to the Company's ability to make one block purchase of Common Shares per calendar week that exceeds such limits. All purchases of Common Shares will be made by the Company in accordance with the requirements of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems.

As a component of the NCIB, the Company has engaged Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), as agent, and may in the future, enter into an automatic share purchase plan pursuant to which, the Company would instruct Ventum to purchase Common Shares pursuant to instructions given when permitted by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

For more information about the Graduation, the Share Consolidation and the NCIB, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 15, 2025.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders. Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more information about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations, including statements regarding the Company's future plans, growth, financial performance and business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to a number of inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. There is a significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the other filings of the Company with securities regulators.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

