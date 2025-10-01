Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities has commissioned Chad's first utility-scale solar plant, a 50 MW facility in N'Djamena with 5 MWh of storage to supply 274,000 homes.Chad's first utility-scale solar installation has commenced operations. Abu Dhabi-based developer Global South Utilities (GSU) inaugurated the 50 MW Noor Chad solar plant in N'Djamena, the country's capital, earlier this week The site features more than 81,000 solar panels and 158 inverters and also encompasses a 5 MWh battery energy storage system. It is expected to provide electricity to 274,000 homes. GSU will be responsible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...