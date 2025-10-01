AIRNA, a biotech company pioneering RNA editing therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare and common conditions, today announced the appointments of Allison Dorval as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Niru Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"AIRNA is at an exciting inflection point as we prepare for AIR-001 to enter the clinic as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency," said Kris Elverum, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIRNA. "Both Allison and Niru bring extensive company-building expertise and their appointments strengthen our ability to accelerate development, progress our pipeline, and fulfill the promise of RNA editing."

Ms. Dorval has over 25 years of experience driving strategic growth and financial stability, with a focus on innovative, early-stage biotech companies. She most recently served as CFO of Verve Therapeutics, where she led financial strategy and execution, and played a key role in its acquisition by Eli Lilly. Prior to Verve, she was CFO of Voyager Therapeutics and held senior finance leadership positions with multiple other biopharma companies.

"AIRNA has unique potential to grow a strong and diversified business by developing RNA editing therapeutics, beginning with its potentially transformative medicine for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency," said Ms. Dorval. "I am excited to work together with this experienced team to deliver safe and convenient genetic medicines across both rare and common conditions."

Ms. Subramanian brings over 25 years of experience in business development, strategy, and portfolio and program management across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. She most recently served as COO of Orbital Therapeutics and previously was COO of Rheos Medicines. Prior to that, she led corporate development and planning at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where she drove the $2 billion sale of Agios' oncology portfolio to Servier, and held various leadership positions at Novartis.

"Patients with AATD desperately need new therapeutic options, and I'm thrilled to join AIRNA as the company is preparing to bring AIR-001 into clinical trials," said Ms. Subramanian. "AIRNA has developed a distinctive RNA editing platform that harnesses unique human genetics insights to create a robust pipeline of medicines across multiple therapeutic areas."

About AIRNA

AIRNA is harnessing advances in genetics to develop transformative RNA-editing medicines that improve human health across both rare and broad populations. RNA editing offers the precision of genetic medicine approaches while maintaining treatment convenience, flexibility, and reversibility. Our proprietary platform is based on groundbreaking research by pioneers of the field and company co-founders Thorsten Stafforst (University of Tübingen) and Jin Billy Li (Stanford University), and enables optimal potency, safety, and delivery.

AIRNA is advancing a robust pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are designed to provide functional cures for severe or chronic diseases by repairing harmful genetic variants or introducing beneficial variants that promote optimal health. AIRNA's lead program has the potential to be a transformative therapeutic for patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). AIRNA has headquarters in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Tübingen, Germany. Learn more at https://airna.com/.

