BROADFIELD STRENGTHENS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH SIX PARTNER APPOINTMENTS IN UK AND U.S.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadfield, a rapidly expanding global law firm with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, announces the appointment of six new partners in New York and London. These new partners strengthen the firm's capabilities in complex litigation, regulatory enforcement, compliance, restructuring disputes, as well as corporate and venture capital matters.

New U.S. Broadfield hires:

Daniel S. Alter, Partner, formerly General Counsel of the New York State Department of Financial Services and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, advises clients on high-stakes disputes involving virtual currency and governance.

formerly General Counsel of the New York State Department of Financial Services and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, advises clients on high-stakes disputes involving virtual currency and governance. Edward A. Smith, Partner, specializes in commercial and bankruptcy disputes. With a decade of experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he represents companies and municipalities in complex restructuring and litigation matters.

specializes in commercial and bankruptcy disputes. With a decade of experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he represents companies and municipalities in complex restructuring and litigation matters. Maya Uchima, Partner, joins the team from Dentons' Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies group and specializes in the corporate and venture capital sector, advising technology companies and investors on financings, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial transactions.

New UK Appointments:

Dr. David Ramm, Corporate Partner, joins from Crowell & Moring to lead the Corporate team in London.

joins from Crowell & Moring to lead the Corporate team in London. James Duncan, Private Equity and Funds Partner, previously a partner at Winckworth Sherwood, is known for his work in corporate mergers and acquisitions, fund formation, and financial regulatory advice.

previously a partner at Winckworth Sherwood, is known for his work in corporate mergers and acquisitions, fund formation, and financial regulatory advice. Paul Cole, Real Estate Partner, joins the team from Clyde & Co, bringing expertise in acquisitions, disposals, development, and asset management for private developers and government entities.

"Clients turn to Broadfield for practical counsel at the intersection of law, regulation, and innovation," said Michael Volpe, Co-Founding Partner of Broadfield U.S. "Danny, Edward, and Maya embody the judgment and client focus that define our firm. They will enhance our ability to serve businesses, from growth-stage ventures to global enterprises, with clarity and speed."

"As we build on our U.S. launch, these appointments reflect our unified operation as one firm," said John Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Broadfield UK. "Aligning senior talent across regions ensures seamless support for clients in transactions, disputes, and regulatory matters wherever they operate."

With strategic senior hires across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, Broadfield is building a modern platform for clients. The firm was named the winner of the "Innovation in Strategic Direction" category at the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Europe Awards 2025 in September and continues to invest in technology-driven solutions.

About Broadfield

Founded in 2024, Broadfield is an international law firm dedicated to delivering high-quality, multifaceted, and value-driven legal services to the middle market. Combining local insight with global resources, Broadfield offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of clients across industries and jurisdictions. With a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, Broadfield's growing team of legal professionals and lawyers is committed to fostering long-term client relationships based on trust and excellence. In Hong Kong, Broadfield operates by being associated with Liu, Patrick Ling & Co. LLP.

For more information, visit: www.Broadfield-Law.com

Media Contact: Pro-Broadfield@prosek.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/broadfield-strengthens-global-presence-with-six-partner-appointments-in-uk-and-us-302571808.html