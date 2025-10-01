Accumulus Synergy Appoints Khushboo Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Khushboo Sharma as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Sharma, who has served as the association's Chief Regulatory Innovation Officer since 2022, succeeds Francisco Nogueira, who will now focus exclusively on leading Accumulus Technologies, the commercial technology company spun out of Accumulus Synergy in August 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Khushboo Sharma as the new CEO of Accumulus Synergy," said Mark Taisey, Chairman of the Board. "Having worked with her over the last several years, I know that her leadership, expertise, and commitment to advancing regulatory progress make her uniquely positioned to guide the association forward. We are also grateful to Francisco for his leadership and vision in bringing us to this next phase."

During her tenure as Chief Regulatory Innovation Officer, Ms. Sharma played a central role in shaping Accumulus Synergy's strategy to modernize regulatory policy and strengthen collaboration across the global ecosystem. Building on this foundation, she now steps into her role as CEO with nearly 20 years of experience in regulatory innovation and policy leadership.

On her appointment, Ms. Sharma commented, "It's an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal time. As policymakers, industry, and technology providers embrace digital transformation, Accumulus Synergy's role as a nonprofit convener remains critical - to align stakeholders, advance policy, and champion approaches that put patients first. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and working with our members and partners worldwide to shape the regulatory ecosystem of the future."

Looking ahead, Accumulus Synergy will continue to focus on shaping global policies that align science, technology, and regulations that keep pace with technological innovation. The organization will unite industry, policymakers, and technology leaders to build a collaborative ecosystem in support of equitable and timely patient access to therapies worldwide.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a global, nonprofit industry association committed to accelerating regulatory innovation to benefit patients worldwide. Through a policy-driven and globally aligned approach, we advocate for digital transformation that places patients at the center of regulatory progress. By uniting life science organizations, policymakers, and technology leaders, we're creating a collaborative ecosystem where emerging science and policy evolve together-advancing health equity and expediting access to medicines.

