Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 13:10 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCS to Deliver £2.4m Solar Carport at Scottish Water's Head Office in Partnership with Scottish Water Horizons

Edinburgh, UK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCS is partnering with Scottish Water Horizons to deliver one of the largest solar carports in the country at Scottish Water's head office in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, in the west of Scotland. The £2.4m project will see 2,250 bifacial solar panels installed, creating a covered car parking area that also generates renewable energy.

Once operational, the system will produce approximately 1 MW of green energy annually, meeting over one-third of the site's power demand and saving 160 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year. This is equivalent to 89 return flights from Glasgow to New York. Power generated by the panels will be managed through a new LV switchboard in a purpose-built enclosure, with cables routed via in-ground ducts and containment systems to inverters located throughout the car park. The project will be delivered in phases to maintain site operationality throughout construction.

The project, which is expected to be completed by summer 2026, marks a significant milestone in Scottish Water's journey towards net zero, with OCS leveraging its expertise in energy management and transition projects through its dedicated Energy Services team. It builds on more than 92 solar schemes already in place on Scottish Water sites, which together generate around 28.7 GWh of green energy annually to power essential water and wastewater processes across the country. The solar carport highlights the importance of collaborative projects that generate substantial renewable energy and deliver meaningful carbon reductions on the path to net zero.

Scottish Water Chief Executive Alex Plant said:

"This is a really exciting project for Scottish Water and highlights our commitment to achieving our net zero targets by 2040. Choosing to deliver our first solar carport scheme at our head office is a clear statement of our intent. We are putting sustainability right at the heart of where we work, rethinking everyday spaces and turning them into something that is greener, smarter and ready for the future."

Scottish Water Horizons project manager Keliann Arthur added:

"After months of planning and preparatory work, it is great to see this major project starting to be delivered on site at such an important location for Scottish Water. We are very grateful to staff at the office for their engagement with the project so far, which has been hugely positive, and we are working hard to minimise any disruption during construction. Once complete, it will provide 34% of the energy needed to operate the office and marks a very significant step in our journey towards net zero."

Nick Maggs, Managing Director - Hard Services (UK), OCS, said:

"OCS are delighted to be working with Scottish Water Horizons on this landmark solar carport project at Scottish Water's head office. We are proud to support Scottish Water's commitment to net zero by 2040, delivering projects that combine innovation with real-world impact and contribute to a more sustainable future. Through our Energy Services team, we are applying specialist expertise in energy management and transition projects to help organisations develop practical solutions that achieve long-term carbon reduction and net zero ambitions."

Attachments

  • Solar carport render - aerial view (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2048a0be-85eb-4c1d-bc52-efd8b170dbc1)
  • Solar carport render - ground view (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0e12ac8-3644-4528-ac28-c1f690add392)


Peter Statham OCS press@ocs.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.