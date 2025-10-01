NRP Stone, Inc.: NRP Stone to Merge with and Rebrand as Uplift Training

Planned merger will unify education, workforce development, and R&D under a single brand

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTCID:NRPI) today announced its intention to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, Uplift Training, Inc., a Wyoming corporation. Upon completion of the transaction, the company is expected to operate under the Uplift Training name, consolidating the Company's initiatives across education, workforce development, and research & development under one brand.

The Company has instructed its legal team to complete the merger and to pursue a corporate name change and ticker symbol change with FINRA. There can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of regulatory approvals.

"Consolidating our efforts under Uplift Training clarifies our mission and positions us to scale the programs industry and educational organizations are asking for," said Josh Hanes, CEO. "By aligning our education and workforce development solutions with employer needs, we are building practical pathways into in-demand careers for learners of all ages."

"This merger streamlines operations and focuses our resources where we're seeing the strongest traction," said Mark McLaughlin, Co-Chairman. "It's a brand and structure built for impact, partnerships, and sustainable growth."

To learn more about Uplift Training, visit www.uplifttraining.com.

About Uplift Training

At Uplift Training, we design and deliver innovative workforce development programs that prepare learners for in-demand careers and emerging industries.

Our work bridges education, industry, and technology-empowering learners with the skills, mindsets, and pathways they need to succeed in the modern workforce.

We focus on delivering immersive, hands-on, and scalable training solutions that align with the needs of employers, communities, and learners across the globe.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of doing so. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the timing and outcome of regulatory processes (including FINRA approval of a corporate name and ticker symbol change), integration risks related to the proposed merger, market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market conditions, the Company's ability to secure additional financing, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

