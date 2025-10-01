MyComplianceOffice: MCO Named One of Deloitte Ireland's Best Managed Companies 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, has been named one of the Best Managed Companies in Ireland for the second consecutive year at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies 2025 awards.

This year, Deloitte recognised 115 indigenous companies at the awards. The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €22 billion and provides employment to over 62,000 people across a range of sectors.

The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation of MCO's performance, strategy, governance standards, innovation practices, culture and company goals. MCO's award-winning approach features multiple products on a singular platform, delivering standardisation and consistency across the areas of compliance and enabling firms to move away from managing multiple systems.

"I am thrilled that MCO is included on the list of Ireland's best and brightest companies," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "Being recognized by Deloitte for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor. This award reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, who work every day to deliver innovative and high-impact compliance solutions to our clients worldwide.

This honor is especially meaningful because we were selected not just for our growth, but for our management and technology strategy and the culture we've built. It truly celebrates the work MCO does as a team to provide cutting-edge compliance software to our client firms and support them as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments."

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: "Congratulations to MCO and to all winning companies on their achievement. Irish indigenous businesses continue to impress, demonstrating unwavering resilience and commitment to excellence in an everchanging economic landscape. The Ireland's Best Managed Companies programme recognises the significant contribution that these businesses make to our economy, our communities and our nation as a whole."

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice for efficient, effective and strategic compliance. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

