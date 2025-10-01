Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 13:24 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MyComplianceOffice: MCO Named One of Deloitte Ireland's Best Managed Companies 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, has been named one of the Best Managed Companies in Ireland for the second consecutive year at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies 2025 awards.

MyComplianceOffice Logo (PRNewsfoto/MyComplianceOffice)

This year, Deloitte recognised 115 indigenous companies at the awards. The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €22 billion and provides employment to over 62,000 people across a range of sectors.

The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation of MCO's performance, strategy, governance standards, innovation practices, culture and company goals. MCO's award-winning approach features multiple products on a singular platform, delivering standardisation and consistency across the areas of compliance and enabling firms to move away from managing multiple systems.

"I am thrilled that MCO is included on the list of Ireland's best and brightest companies," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "Being recognized by Deloitte for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor. This award reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, who work every day to deliver innovative and high-impact compliance solutions to our clients worldwide.

This honor is especially meaningful because we were selected not just for our growth, but for our management and technology strategy and the culture we've built. It truly celebrates the work MCO does as a team to provide cutting-edge compliance software to our client firms and support them as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments."

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: "Congratulations to MCO and to all winning companies on their achievement. Irish indigenous businesses continue to impress, demonstrating unwavering resilience and commitment to excellence in an everchanging economic landscape. The Ireland's Best Managed Companies programme recognises the significant contribution that these businesses make to our economy, our communities and our nation as a whole."

To learn more about the Best Managed Companies Awards, visit
www.deloittebestmanaged.ie.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30+ products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice for efficient, effective and strategic compliance. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/5541039/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mco-named-one-of-deloitte-irelands-best-managed-companies-2025-302572349.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.