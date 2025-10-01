Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 13:24 Uhr
CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd.: CORNEX Unveils 588Ah Energy Storage Battery Cell, Targeting Grid-Scale Solutions

XIAOGAN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, new energy technology company CORNEX officially launched its next-generation 588Ah large-capacity energy storage battery cell at a dedicated event. The product was unveiled by the company's Executive Vice President, Bu Xiangnan, in the presence of CORNEX leadership, industry partners, and media representatives.

The new 588Ah cell itself features a mass energy density of 190Wh/kg and a volume energy density of 419Wh/L, with the company reporting an energy efficiency of 96.5%.

Building on this foundation, CORNEX introduced its 588-CTP2.0 energy storage PACK solution. This design reportedly reduces the variety and quantity of materials by 20%. At the pack level, it achieves a mass energy density of 170Wh/kg and a volume energy density of 285Wh/L. For safety, the PACK incorporates a 1000°C heat-resistant isolation layer to prevent thermal runaway propagation from the cell to the system level. The company also noted that a proprietary "absorption and protection" manufacturing process has increased production efficiency by 35%, boosting its capacity for large-scale delivery.

Complementing the hardware is the new "Transformers" system platform, a highly modular solution designed for flexibility and rapid deployment. The system uses standard containers, such as a 3.13MWh 10-foot unit and a 6.26MWh 20-foot unit, which can be combined like building blocks to meet specific project requirements in power, capacity, and site conditions. This adaptability makes it suitable for diverse applications, including power generation, grid support, and large-scale commercial and industrial use.

According to CORNEX, implementing the "Transformers" platform on a 100-megawatt-scale project can lead to significant savings: a 20% reduction in land footprint, a 27% decrease in the number of BESS, and a reduction in operational costs by over 20%. The launch of this integrated ecosystem-from cell to pack to system-signals CORNEX's strategic focus on delivering comprehensive, cost-effective solutions for the global energy transition.

In a statement, CORNEX positioned this launch as a key part of its commitment to supporting the global energy transition. The company stated that with its forward-looking technology and manufacturing capabilities, it aims to provide reliable and efficient solutions for building a cleaner and more stable energy future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornex-unveils-588ah-energy-storage-battery-cell-targeting-grid-scale-solutions-302572351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
