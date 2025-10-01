Beem Credit Union Leads Adoption of Next-Gen Digital Fraud Protection

DataVisor, the world's leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform, today announced a strategic partnership with VeriPark, a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial services, to deliver a joint ongoing fraud and device intelligence solution for VeriPark customers. This collaboration brings seamless, out-of-the-box fraud protection to credit unions across Canada via VeriPark's digital banking platform, with early customers including Beem Credit Union, one of the country's largest and most innovative credit unions.

By integrating DataVisor's advanced fraud and risk platform and enriched device intelligence directly into VeriPark's platform, credit unions gain immediate access to real-time, AI-powered fraud protection without complex custom integrations. The combination speeds deployment, reduces operational burden, and improves member experiences across digital channels.

According to DataVisor's 2025 Fraud and AML Executive Report, 75% of surveyed financial institutions acknowledge that bad actors are leveraging AI more effectively than legitimate organizations. Through this strategic partnership, credit unions gain access to DataVisor's next-generation AI-powered fraud prevention framework, powered by AI Agents, an ensemble of machine learning models, and device intelligence. With these advanced defenses embedded into VeriPark's platform, credit unions can regain the upper hand, staying one step ahead of fraudsters while delivering a seamless digital experience.

"As credit unions accelerate their digital transformation, security and trust are essential," said Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-Founder of DataVisor. "Our partnership with VeriPark delivers an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that's natively embedded where members transact-making it faster and easier for credit unions like Beem to protect their users without sacrificing convenience."

"Credit unions need scalable fraud solutions to combat increasingly sophisticated threats while maintaining an engaging digital experience," said Barry Frame, Chief Revenue Officer at VeriPark. "Our partnership with DataVisor makes this possible by embedding AI-powered fraud protection directly into VeriPark Digital Banking. Together, we're empowering credit unions to deliver secure, seamless member experiences without compromise."

Beem Credit Union, with over $17 billion in assets and 193,000 members, is among the early credit unions to leverage this joint solution. As part of its digital transformation, Beem proactively selected DataVisor to protect high-priority digital use cases, such as account takeovers (ATOs) and money movement, ensuring members benefit from the most advanced fraud defense from day one.

"Our members count on us to protect what matters most their financial well-being," said Brian Harris, CEO of Beem Credit Union. "By integrating advanced fraud protection into our digital banking experience, we're enhancing how we safeguard members across key touchpoints. It's part of our commitment to combine the trust of a credit union with the agility of a fintech by building secure, seamless experiences that evolve with our members' needs."

With this joint solution, VeriPark and DataVisor are setting a new standard for embedded security in digital banking, empowering credit unions to grow confidently, innovate rapidly, and stay ahead of evolving fraud threats.

About VeriPark https://www.veripark.com/

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on financial services, VeriPark's AI-powered Customer Experience Suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels. Our unified platform unifies data, orchestrates intelligent journeys, and embeds real-time decisioning into every interaction. From Omni-Channel Delivery, and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, our solutions help financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a rapidly growing presence across Europe, North America (Canada United States), Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, VeriPark partners with leading financial institutions to drive customer acquisition, retention, and cross-sell opportunities. Our 5 global offshore development centers, including hubs in Canada, Bulgaria, and India enable us to scale innovation quickly and deliver proven, secure, and scalable solutions.

For Additional Information: Visit https://www.veripark.com or get in touch via info@veripark.com

About Beem Credit Union

Beem is a new credit union with a history that extends back more than eight decades, when its founding credit unions were formed. Rising to the rapidly evolving challenges of the financial services industry and inspired by cooperative values, our founding credit unions recognized that we can do more together. United as Beem, we are combining our strengths to better serve our members. Beem is one of BC's largest provincially regulated credit unions, supporting the financial wellness of 193,000 members from 66 branches across the province with $17 billion in assets under administration.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor's adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape. DataVisor's award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

