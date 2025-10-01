Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 1 October 2025 at 2:30 pm EEST
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Morten Thorsrud
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 124973/11/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-09-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22,443 Unit price: 9.7504 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 22,443 Volume weighted average price: 9.7504 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-09-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22,411 Unit price: 9.7644 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 22,411 Volume weighted average price: 9.7644 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 44,854 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)