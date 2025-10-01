HIX AI Unveils Major Upgrade with Smart Deep Research Agent & Chat-Based AI Image and Video Capabilities

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / HIX AI , the all-in-one AI chat and image, video and content creation platform, today announced a significant product upgrade that introduces deep research capabilities and enhanced AI image and video generation with a chat-based experience.

The upgrade represents a major leap forward in AI-powered content creation and research automation, positioning HIX AI as a leader in the rapidly evolving AI world.

One of the key additions of this upgrade is the Deep Research feature . This industry-leading AI deep research agent helps you conduct instant, comprehensive research on any topic.

HIX AI's Deep Research smartly interprets user prompts and develops research strategies. Then it strategically searches resources from the Internet, and uses intelligent reasoning and analysis to compile in-depth reports. It is suitable for marketing analysis, academic research, and many other purposes.

"We're essentially democratizing high-level research capabilities for users across all industries," said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX AI. "Our new Deep Research agent doesn't just answer questions-it thinks strategically, plans comprehensively, and delivers insightful reports that would typically take hours or even days of manual research and compilation."

HIX AI has also transformed its AI image and AI video generators . It has replaced their traditional form-based inputs with intuitive chat interactions. With this upgrade, you can enjoy a seamless multimodal AI chat experience to streamline your creative content generation.

You can chat with HIX AI for contextual image/video generation, editing, upscaling, recreation and more. This enables iterative improvements through simple conversation while maintaining context from previous interactions.

Another important update is the new canvas preview functionality. It allows you to have a live preview of generated documents, images/videos, or code within your chats. With this canvas, you can seamlessly edit, download, and share their creations from a single, cohesive interface.

"We strive to eliminate the friction in your workflows," explained Camille. "Whether you're using HIX AI to do complex research, create compelling images or videos, the experience is now more intuitive, seamless and productive!"

All these new updates are now available to try for free. For more information, visit https://hix.ai.

About the Company - HIX AI

HIX AI is an all-in-one AI chat, image, video and writing platform. It allows you to chat with the latest language models, conduct deep research, and generate creative, high-quality images/videos with all the best models and tools.

Media Contact

Organization: HIX AI

Contact Person Name: Camille Sawyer

Website: https://hix.ai

Email: support@hix.ai

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: HIX AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hix-ai-unveils-major-upgrade-with-smart-deep-research-agent-and-c-1080595