Electric Metals Limited Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 310,845 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to non-executive members of its Board of Directors on September 30, 2025.

The DSUs were granted under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, which shareholders approved on September 4, 2025. They were granted to the Company's non-executive directors in respect of directors' fees relating to the calendar quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML; OTCQB: EMUSF) is a U.S.-based critical minerals company advancing manganese and silver projects that support the clean energy transition. The Company's principal asset is the North Star Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The Project has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the North American electric vehicle battery, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," "targets," "potential," and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the Company's mission to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese products for the electric vehicle, technology and industrial markets; the advancement and strategic importance of the North Star Manganese Project; and the alignment of directors' interests with those of shareholders through the grant of DSUs.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; risks related to permitting, metallurgical test work, processing and infrastructure; availability and cost of power, reagents, labor and transportation; the ability to secure financing, offtake and strategic partnerships; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; and general market conditions.

If and to the extent any disclosure herein references the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the North Star Manganese Project, readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-metals-usa-limited-announces-grant-of-deferred-share-units-1080555