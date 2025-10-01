New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Alliance Advisors, an independent global corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna M. Corso as Senior Managing Director, Shareholder Engagement Services. In her new role, Donna will support the organization with valuable governance and shareholder communications insight and effective execution strategies, stemming from her tenured experience in successfully advising hundreds of complex situations over the last several decades.

Donna brings more than 35 years of experience in the shareholder communications industry, where she led high-performing proxy solicitation teams. Renowned for her deep expertise in advising a wide array of companies from all industries and market caps, she has successfully directed many complicated shareholder meetings, proxy contests, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and high-profile governance initiatives. Donna's track record includes closing landmark transactions-such as AT&T/SBC, Aviall/Boeing, Lucent/Alcatel, Marel/John Bean, Heska/Mars, and Magellan/ONEOK-demonstrating her exceptional ability to guide clients through high-stakes complex scenarios with precision and impact.

A recognized thought leader in the SPAC market, Donna has led more than 850 business combination and extension meetings since the market's inception. Her insights have helped shape best practices in SPAC related proxy solicitations, and her leadership has been instrumental in navigating evolving market dynamics. In addition to her professional achievements, Donna is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance and has frequently presented on proxy and governance topics industry wide.

"I am excited to welcome Donna to our team," said Joseph Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors. "Her breadth of experience, industry leadership, and effective approach are invaluable assets for our clients as we continue to deliver best-in-class shareholder advisory solutions globally."

This appointment reinforces Alliance's commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that anticipate market changes and drive meaningful outcomes for clients. As Alliance Advisors continues to expand its global footprint, the team remains dedicated to guiding companies through the ever-growing complexities of shareholder communications and corporate governance with insight, integrity, and a bold vision for the future.

About Alliance Advisors

Headquartered in the U.S., Alliance Advisors provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Core services include Shareholder Meeting Advisory, Shareholder Engagement, Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Advisory, M&A - Activism, Institutional Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Logistics, Investor Relations and Retail Outreach. For more information, visit www.allianceadvisors.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268186

SOURCE: Alliance Advisors LLC