Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Custom software and mobile app development agency Empat and American University Kyiv (AUK) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen opportunities for students and foster the development of young talent in Ukraine.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/267353_d485165af4552bbf_001full.jpg

Through this partnership, AUK students will be able to complete internships at Empat, gaining hands-on experience with live projects while applying the theoretical knowledge acquired in the classroom.

"Theory provides knowledge, practice gives wings. We believe in a future where learning and practice are intertwined. We are excited to collaborate with American University Kyiv and give students a chance to try themselves in real projects," said Anastasiia Tymoshenko, Head of HR at Empat.

This collaboration highlights the dedication of both organizations towards advancing the digital economy, equipping students with the practical skills and real-world exposure needed to thrive in today's global technology industry.

Prior to the engagement with AUK, Empat has successfully run its own Empat School to help students gain commercial, hands-on knowledge

Since Empat was founded in 2013, the company has delivered over 300 digital products across 17 countries. Its expertise spans areas like system architecture, UI/UX, and go-to-market strategies that support global brands.

To learn more about Empat, its services, and its programs, please visit https://www.empat.tech/.

About Empat:

Empat is a leading custom software and mobile app development agency that transforms bold ideas into impactful digital products. With successful projects across 17 countries, Empat blends deep research, empathy-driven design, and technical excellence to deliver custom mobile and web applications, empowering startups and enterprises to build solutions that truly resonate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267353

SOURCE: DesignRush