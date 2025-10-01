XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global and FlyORO Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Global SAF Supply Chain Solutions

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), and FlyORO Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("FlyORO"), a global leader in digital modular blending solutions for SAF, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU").

Under the MOU, XCF and FlyORO will explore the creation of a global partnership to help solve one of aviation's biggest bottlenecks: SAF supply chain and blending inefficiencies. As most blending occurs upstream at production facilities, there are limitations to flexibility and scalability. Midstream and downstream infrastructure such as terminals or airports often lack the equipment and certification processes needed for blending. Together, XCF and FlyORO intend to co-develop an end-to-end solution to enable the ready uplift of SAF. By combining XCF's expertise in SAF production infrastructure with FlyORO's patented modular blending technology - AlphaLite - designed for flexible deployment either on-airport or pre-airport, the collaboration aims to support cost-effective, compliant, and scalable SAF integration into the global aviation fuel system.

The urgency to deploy scalable SAF infrastructure has never been greater. By 2030, the global SAF market is projected to exceed $25 billion, with worldwide demand expected to surpass 5.5 billion gallons. As this demand accelerates, next-generation blending solutions such as FlyORO's AlphaLite system, an innovative, flexible, and low-CAPEX technology, will be critical to bridging production with airports and fleets worldwide.

This potential partnership aligns directly with XCF's international expansion strategy announced in June 2025, under which the company is pursuing a capital-efficient, modular approach to global SAF deployment through regionally tailored partnerships. The potential collaboration with FlyORO would be expected to strengthen XCF's ability to deliver end-to-end SAF solutions, from production through blending and distribution, across the world.

Mihir Dange, CEO of XCF Global commented:

"This partnership has the potential to rewire how the aviation industry thinks about SAF deployment. Blending isn't just a technical step, it's a critical piece of the infrastructure puzzle that determines how fast SAF can scale. By combining FlyORO's cutting-edge blending technology with XCF's global strategy, we're creating a pathway to accelerate adoption, reduce costs, and unlock new growth opportunities for investors and stakeholders alike."

Damian Mc Loughlin, Chief Commercial Officer of FlyORO commented:

"FlyORO was founded with the mission to eliminate barriers to SAF adoption. Our modular AlphaLite system makes blending more flexible, scalable, and affordable. Working with XCF, we can expand this vision globally, bringing smarter logistics and faster SAF deployment to airports and airlines around the world."

The non-binding MOU reflects a shared vision to accelerate SAF adoption and position both companies as leaders in clean aviation infrastructure. Execution is subject to due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~153.2 million; <20% free float (as of October 1, 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

About FlyORO Technologies Pte. Ltd.

FlyORO Technologies Pte. Ltd. provides the world's first revolutionary, modular, on-demand blending service of SAF and jet fuel to enable aviation on its emissions reduction journey. As an enabler of the SAF supply chain, the company offers flyers the flexibility to align their ESG targets per flight rather than be succumbed to fixed blend ratios and bulk commitments upfront. With a small form factor of 40ft, it is space efficient, portable, and can be installed anywhere at or off airport base. This solution allows airport fuel operators to serve flyers more effectively with a simplified supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.flyoro.co.

Contacts

XCF Global:

C/O Camarco

Andrew Archer | Rosie Driscoll | Violet Wilson

XCFGlobal@camarco.co.uk

FlyORO:

Genevieve Toh

Genevieve.toh@flyoro.co

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (22) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the final proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-and-flyoro-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-to-develop-global-saf-suppl-1080597