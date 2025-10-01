Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a new kilometer-scale Rare Earth Element ("REE") soil anomaly located approximately 3.5 kilometers east of Zone 1 at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in the Erongo Mining District, central Namibia.

Highlights:

Largest REE soil anomaly discovered at Eureka to date

Kilometer-scale footprint, significantly larger than Zone 1 discovery

High lanthanum ("La") and cerium ("Ce") values - proxies for neodymium ("Nd") and praseodymium ("Pr"), critical for low carbon technologies

Anomaly supported by visible carbonatite and monazite at surface

Expanded pipeline of high-priority exploration targets

Ongoing detailed mapping with geophysics scheduled to refine drill targets

"The identification of this extensive REE anomaly highlights the outstanding exploration potential at Eureka," commented Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources. "Systematic soil sampling has defined a kilometer-scale zone enriched in La and Ce, further supported by carbonatite float and visible monazite at surface from initial field observations. Importantly, this anomaly, which represents the largest soil anomaly defined on the Project to date, adds to our growing pipeline of high-priority targets. We have scheduled ground geophysics to refine this extensive target, with drilling expected to follow. These results mark another important step in advancing Eureka, and we look forward to providing further updates as our exploration programs progress."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/268693_etech1en.jpg

The Eureka soil sampling program has delineated a kilometer-scale REE in soil anomaly, with La values up to 1,702 ppm and Ce values up to 2,772 ppm. The anomaly exhibits an elongate, northeast-trending surface expression measuring approximately 1,000 metres by 350 metres. Field observations within the anomalous zone confirm the presence of carbonatite subcrop and float, together with visible monazite. For context, the initial carbonatite discovery at Zone 1 was associated with a soil anomaly measuring 116 metres by 60 metres. The ongoing soil sampling program is designed to systematically cover the entire Eureka Dome to define additional zones of potential REE mineralization.

Soil samples were collected on a 40 by 40-metre grid and analyzed using a portable XRF (pXRF). Previous work at Eureka has demonstrated that La and Ce values - and their combined response - are effective pathfinders for identifying monazite mineralization beneath soil cover. Monazite is the primary host mineral for Nd and Pr used in EV motors and wind turbines. Follow-up exploration over the new soil anomaly is in progress, including detailed mapping and grab sampling, with high-resolution ground magnetic surveying scheduled to refine targets for future drill testing.

Figure 1: Overview of the Eureka Dome showing anomalous La + Ce results (> 600 ppm) from soil sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/268693_etech2en.jpg

Technical Disclosure - Sample Analysis and QAQC

Field analysis of soil samples was carried out using a calibrated SciAps X-555 portable X-Ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analyzer. The instrument is capable of detecting several rare earth elements (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd) and Y, along with a range of transition and heavy metals. pXRF results provide a rapid, preliminary, and semi-quantitative indication of REE concentrations which is considered sufficiently reliable for the identification and reporting of soil anomalies potentially indicative of buried REE mineralization. Historical comparisons between pXRF readings at Eureka and accredited laboratory assays (ActLabs) have confirmed the reliability of this approach.

Soil samples were prepared in the field by clearing the sample site, sieving to <1 mm, and analyzing the fine fraction through a 40-micron sample bag with read times of 120 seconds. Instrument calibration was performed daily using standards, with blanks and REE standards inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples. QA/QC checks indicate minimal contamination from field preparation.

Qualified Person

Tolene Kruger, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mrs. Kruger is registered as Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat) with the South African Council for Natural Science Professions (SACNASP, Reg. No.: 148182), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

E-Tech follows a dual-commodity approach, advancing both rare earths and nuclear fuels, two essential inputs for the global energy transition.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with a well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268693

SOURCE: E-Tech Resources Inc.