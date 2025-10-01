Matt's Home Services Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Pressure Washing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Matt's Home Services, a trusted, community-focused provider specializing in property maintenance, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Pressure Washing category for Vancouver. Known for blending European craftsmanship with Canadian values, the company delivers top-tier services to residential, commercial, and strata clients across the Metro Vancouver area, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

With a full-service approach that spans pressure washing, roof and soft washing, window cleaning, gutter cleaning, snow removal, and seasonal décor installations, Matt's Home Services has become the go-to partner for property owners seeking reliability and attention to detail. Their transparent pricing, highly trained professionals, and "zero mess" cleanup promise ensure that every project is handled with the utmost care. Over 500 five-star reviews across online platforms highlight their strong reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

Precision Cleaning That Protects Value and Safety

Pressure washing is more than just curb appeal-it's about long-term property protection. Matt's Home Services emphasizes the benefits of regular exterior cleaning:

Increased Property Value - A clean exterior significantly improves curb appeal and can enhance property resale value.

Improved Safety - Removing algae, moss, and slippery buildup on walkways and driveways reduces hazards for residents and visitors.

Extended Surface Life - Regular maintenance helps preserve siding, roofs, and outdoor surfaces, reducing costly repairs over time.

Their free visual inspections allow clients to choose the most effective cleaning method-whether high-pressure washing for tough surfaces or gentle soft washing for more delicate finishes.

Certified Team, Modern Methods, and Eco-Conscious Equipment

Safety and professionalism are at the core of Matt's Home Services. The team is fully insured with WorkSafeBC coverage, carrying up to CAD 5 million in liability insurance. They also prioritize environmental responsibility by using biodegradable cleaning solutions that are safe for plants and pets.

Modern equipment, including water-fed poles and purified water systems, ensures streak-free window cleaning and superior pressure washing results. For delicate surfaces, low-pressure soft washing techniques prevent damage while still delivering a spotless finish.

Comprehensive Exterior Maintenance All Year Round

Matt's Home Services offers a complete range of property maintenance solutions:

Pressure Washing - Restoring the look of driveways, patios, siding, and other exterior surfaces with professional-grade equipment.

Window Cleaning - Achieving crystal-clear, streak-free results with advanced purification systems.

Roof & Gutter Cleaning - Removing debris, moss, and algae while improving water drainage and roof longevity.

Snow Removal - Keeping driveways and walkways safe during winter months with timely snow clearing services.

Seasonal Décor Installations - Hassle-free holiday light and decoration setups for residential and commercial clients.

Their service packages can be customized to meet the needs of individual homeowners, strata councils, and commercial property managers.

Customer-Focused Excellence

Clients regularly praise the company for its punctuality, attention to detail, and exceptional customer care. Before-and-after photos are provided for transparency, ensuring clients see the full scope of their results.

"We take pride in exceeding expectations," says Matt, founder of Matt's Home Services. "Our goal is to provide not just a service, but an experience where customers feel valued and cared for."

Local Roots, Community Recognition

As a locally owned and operated company, Matt's Home Services is deeply connected to the Vancouver community. Their commitment goes beyond providing services-each year, the company donates 2% of revenues to local and environmental initiatives, including tree-planting and reforestation efforts. This dedication to sustainability is part of their mission to give back to the community they serve.

Commitment That Cleans & Cares

Winning the Consumer Choice Award underscores the company's dedication to high standards of workmanship, customer trust, and reliable results. From single-home projects to large-scale strata and commercial contracts, their focus remains on delivering exceptional service every time.

"We take pride in giving our community a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful space," says Matt. "This recognition shows that our neighbors trust us to deliver on that promise."

To request a free quote or explore services, visit let-us-do-it.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Matt's Home Services

Matt's Home Services is a Vancouver-based property maintenance company offering pressure washing, roof and gutter cleaning, window washing, snow removal, seasonal décor installations, and more. Fully insured and eco-conscious, the company has earned over 500 five-star reviews for its reliable, high-quality services. Serving residential, commercial, and strata clients, Matt's Home Services is known for blending European craftsmanship with Canadian values.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

