Cytta Corp.: CEO Letter to Shareholders and Investors Announcing 10Q filings, Marketable Security Holdings value update and Launch of IGAN Corp. spinout

Cytta's marketable security holdings current market value now exceeds $13 million dollars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Cytta Corp. (OTC:ExpertMarket:CYCA), It is a great pleasure to report that Cytta's auditing and accounting challenges have now been fully resolved. With the support of our new Auditors, we have successfully filed both the March 31, 2025, 10-Q and the restated December 31, 2024 10-Q, which had been delayed due to the Auditor transition. As a result, we expect OTC Markets to complete the process to allow Cytta stock to promptly return to the OTCQB, where normal trading will resume.

The most exciting development in the March 31, 2025, filing is that we are now able to report that our Reticulate Micro/RMX Industries (RM) shareholding as marketable securities under Current Assets on our Balance Sheet. At March 31, 2025, the value of Cytta's RM securities was $6.4 million. Even more encouraging, the current market value of Cytta's RM holdings has since increased to over $13 million, while RM itself now carries a market capitalization of over $120 million.

IGAN Corp. is Cytta's second major spinout, built to deliver real-time streaming, communication, and collaboration at scale for law enforcement, military and defense, education, and private networks. Recent tragic events underscore the urgent need for such solutions-technologies that allow first responders and organizations to instantly share live drone feeds, video, voice, and data in one secure ecosystem. Originally created to enhance situational awareness, IGAN Corp. is now advancing into a comprehensive Threat Identification, Surveillance, and Response (TISR) system, engineered to military specifications and designed to protect communities, institutions, governments and the military at the highest levels of security.

Cytta Labs is the engine behind this spinout model. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Cytta Corp. Cytta Labs identifies, structures, and accelerates breakthrough technologies, preparing them for independent financing and public listing. By channeling innovation through Cytta Labs, we are able to create subsidiaries like IGAN Corp., while ensuring that Cytta Corp.. retains significant equity ownership in each venture. This structure provides recurring streams of marketable securities and royalty interests, transforming Cytta into a scalable platform for exponential value creation.

In parallel, we are expanding Cytta Labs' incubator pipeline, identifying several highly promising companies with technologies that support or complement IGAN Corp's mission. We will begin introducing these companies soon, as discussions regarding their integration are already underway. In this way, Cytta is steadily evolving into a marketable equity and royalty holding company, positioned to significantly increase long-term shareholder value.



We are also strengthening our Board of Advisors by bringing in seasoned executives who can accelerate IGAN Corp.'s growth and guide future spinouts. Many of these advisors are also candidates to join IGAN's management team, ensuring expert execution from day one.

To further align shareholder interests, the Board of Directors has authorized a $3 million dollar share buyback program, funded through sales of third-party securities currently held by Cytta. This initiative ensures that our shareholders will continue to benefit from and directly participate in the significant equity gains generated by our spinouts.

Cytta's progress over the past quarter marks a turning point. With audit issues behind us, our innovative spinout model validated, and our focus squarely on delivering solutions to meet today's most urgent security challenges, we are now entering a phase of rapid growth, expanding opportunity, and lasting value creation.

We thank you for your continued trust and support as we execute on this vision.

Cytta Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in developing and commercializing cutting-edge safety and security solutions, including CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES. Cytta's proprietary innovations redefine real-time intelligence, data security, and mission-critical communications for industries spanning defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations. Cytta Corp. has now created Cytta Labs to accelerate its technologies by creating Special Purpose Vehicles as spinouts to rapidly develop and monetize technologies.

