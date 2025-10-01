Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southwire's Huntersville Plant Recognized for the Eighth Consecutive Year With Air Compliance Excellence Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Southwire's Huntersville, NC Plant, has again been recognized for its efforts in achieving compliance with air quality permits by receiving the annual Air Compliance Excellence (ACE) Award. This is the eighth consecutive year the Huntersville Plant has received this award and the eleventh time overall.

The Mecklenburg County Air Quality ACE Awards began in 2014 to promote local industries' efforts to comply with air quality permits within the county, thereby helping to reduce pollution and improve local air quality.

"Receiving the ACE award for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering commitment by the Huntersville team to be good stewards of the environment as well as a good neighbor," said Nick Iknayan, Huntersville Plant Manager. "This award highlights the importance of our continuous efforts to maintain high standards and deliver exceptional results on behalf of the company. We are honored to once again be recognized and will continue to meet or exceed the expectations of the program."

To be eligible for the award, facilities are required to meet all terms of their air quality permit for an entire year. This includes submitting reports, notifications, fee payments, emission testing and annual inspection with no violations of nuisance, dust or odor complaints of the site.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and discipline of every team member who consistently follows environmental protocols and upholds our commitment to clean air," said Jamie McGrath, EHS Manager at the Huntersville Plant. "Attention to detail and adherence to compliance standards make this recognition possible. This hard work not only protects our community but also sets a high standard of excellence at Southwire's Huntersville Plant."

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwires-huntersville-plant-recognized-for-the-eighth-consecutive-ye-1080596

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.