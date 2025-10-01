Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), the industry's leader in the production of aluminum railing offers property owners a choice of two elegant cable railing systems. Cable railing has become an increasingly popular option for decks, patios, balconies, and terraces as well as outdoor and indoor stairways. What distinguishes cable railing from traditional railing systems is use of thin infill cables that provide uninterrupted vistas of the surrounding landscape. Westbury cable railing systems are part of the most extensive line of aluminum railing products in the industry.

Westbury Bella Cavo Horizontal Cable Railing

Bella Cavo railing offers a sleek upscale design with thin horizontal stainless-steel cables framed by durable aluminum posts. This design maximizes views while providing a modern aesthetic appearance. Bella Cavo aluminum and stainless-steel cable railing comes in a choice of 4, 6 and 8 foot sections in either 36 or 42 inch heights and is available with matching adjustable 36 and 48 inch wide gates. In addition to distinctive architectural elements, Bella Cavo incorporates labor-saving installation features that speed installation and lower cost.

Westbury VertiCable® Vertical Cable Railing

Since its introduction in 2015, DSI's Westbury VertiCable railing has achieved a high level of marketplace preference due to its stunning design incorporating aluminum rails and posts with thin vertical stainless-steel cable infills. VertiCable aluminum railing provides property owners with another cable railing option for achieving open views. Available in 36 and 42 inch heights, Westbury VertiCable sections come in 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 foot lengths with the option of choosing matching single or double gates. Designed with thin cables spaced 3 inches apart, Westbury VertiCable provides an extra measure of safety for pets and children. VertiCable railing comes in pre-assembled sections which speeds installation time and offers major labor savings when compared to most cable railing systems.

Westbury Bella Cavo and VertiCable railing systems are available in an industry leading 12 colors with the option of textured or non-textured surfaces. DSI utilizes a proprietary 10 step AAMA 2604 powder coating process in the production of all Westbury aluminum railing systems. Westbury Bella Cavo and VertiCable railing systems are backed by DSI's lifetime limited warranty. For more detailed information about Westbury Bella Cavo and VertiCable cable railing systems or other aluminum railings and products, visit diggerspecialties.com. To see the complete Westbury Aluminum railing line please view and download the Westbury catalog at westburyinspiration.com.

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "Home and property owners' interest in cable railing have increased significantly during the past decade. To meet the growing demand, DSI features horizontal and vertical cable railing systems that enhance the beauty of outdoor and indoor spaces and add stunning curb appeal to homes and commercial properties".





Westbury Bella Cavo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/267619_b7704ce4d45e0a99_002full.jpg







VertiCable cable railing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/267619_b7704ce4d45e0a99_003full.jpg

DSI is a leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For more information about DSI's products, visit diggerspecialties.com

