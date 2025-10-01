St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Three of the world's top car rental brands are coming to Taiwan. Today, Enterprise Mobility announced an agreement with Ho Ing Mobility Service Co., Ltd. to add new franchise locations featuring car rental options from the internationally recognized Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

Pictured left to right: Stanley Lo, President of Ho Ing Mobility Service; Fred Hsieh, Chairman, Ho Ing Mobility Service; Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President of Global Franchising - APAC, Enterprise Mobility; Thomas Chan, Regional Rental Manager - APAC, Enterprise Mobility; Nelson Chuang - Chief Officer Business Operations Group, Ho Ing Mobility Service

In addition to car rental, Enterprise Mobility has a wide-ranging portfolio including fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscription, luxury rental, technology solutions and more.

Branches featuring the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands are scheduled to open throughout Taiwan in the first half of 2026 at 14 service locations with additional locations scheduled to be introduced throughout the year and into 2027. Founded in 2019, Ho Ing Mobility Service has a well-established presence as one of Taiwan's leading daily car rental companies.

"We continue to grow our international footprint with strong partners that are committed to customer service excellence," said Isidro Loaiza, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Mobility. "Ho Ing Mobility Service has built a sterling reputation in Taiwan and provides a fantastic opportunity to bring greater worldwide access to the car rental brands our customers know and love."

Established in 1937, Hotai Group has evolved into one of Taiwan's largest conglomerates, with businesses in automotive, finance, food, investment, manufacturing and development. Its subsidiary, Ho Ing Mobility Service, has emerged as a prominent car rental provider in Taiwan, boasting a fleet of more than 6,000 vehicles, including mopeds, compact and luxury cars, SUVs, vans and trucks. Ho Ing offers a range of short- and long-term mobility solutions, including upscale chauffeur services.

"Partnering with Ho Ing Mobility Service marks a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region," said Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President, Global Franchising-Asia Pacific, at Enterprise Mobility. "Succeeding globally is a function of succeeding locally. This collaboration leverages Ho Ing's established presence and expertise in Taiwan, enabling us to deliver unparalleled car rental services and enhance mobility solutions for our customers."

In the Asia-Pacific region, Enterprise currently offers chauffeur-driven services through its partners in Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.

"Our tech-driven approach to car rental emphasizes flexibility and innovation, delivering reliable transportation services to our customers," said Stanley Lo, President of Ho Ing Mobility Service Co., Ltd. "This partnership with Enterprise Mobility to introduce well-known car rental brands like Enterprise, National and Alamo to Taiwan underscores our dedication to enhancing the overall rental experience for our customers."

Through its franchise partners, Enterprise Mobility has seen significant international growth over the past 12 years, which includes a presence in 11 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, along with nationwide car rental coverage in China, offered through its Chinese partner, eHi.

Enterprise Mobility is the world's largest vehicle rental business, and along with its franchisees, has a network of more than 9,500 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe.

For more information about Enterprise Mobility, visit www.enterprisemobility.com. For more information on Ho Ing Mobility Service visit www.irentcar.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About Ho Ing Mobility Service Co., Ltd.

Ho Ing Mobility Service is a leading brand in Taiwan's mobility service industry, currently offering four major businesses: car rental, car sharing, chauffeur service, and parking business. Beyond providing "means of transportation," the company is also dedicated to driving innovation and developing new models. Through shared mobility, transportation resources can be utilized to their fullest potential, comprehensively meeting the diverse rental needs of different customer groups-whether for leisure, travel, or business. This gives consumers more choices in how they move around while the company continues to expand and introduce new services, creating fresh growth momentum and fulfilling its mission of delivering customer-centric mobility solutions.

