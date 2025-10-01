Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North announces initial drill results from the recently completed Exploration Program at its projects located in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut (Figure 1). Blue Star's drilling program ended on August 30th after testing five target areas identified during the Phase I Surface Exploration Program. Results are available from the two targets tested along the 1,600-metre-long Nutaaq trend.

Highlights

25UND-002 returned 2.79 meters (m) of 4.33 grams/tonne gold (g/t Au) from 54.14 metres downhole, and 7.97 m of 1.40 g/t Au and 5.70 m of 7.31 g/t (including 1.80 m of 21.1 g/t Au) from 81.9 metres and 105 metres downhole respectively

Drilling expanded the Nutaaq trend 335 metres west-northwest of the Gnu Zone resource area for a total target area length of at least 1,600 metres

Surface grab samples from a structure parallel to, and 150 metres southeast of the target tested by 25UND-002 returned assay values of 115.5 g/t Au, 115.0 g/t Au , 10.05 g/t Au and 3.23 g/t Au

Surface samples of the Alone vein located at the east-southeast end of the Nutaaq trend provided confirmation sample results of 6.64 g/t Au and 12.15 g/t Au

"Continued groundwork along the Nutaaq trend consistently presents the exploration team with additional targets to build on the Gnu Zone resource," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star, "The high-grade gold grabs at surface, along with untested geophysical anomalies, suggest that there is potential to build additional resource ounces along the 1.6-kilometre-long trend. We are looking forward to advancing this trend of targets as part of our 2026 drill program, where we plan to test its full potential."

Discussion of the Nutaaq Trend Field Program

The Nutaaq style mineralization on Blue Star's Ulu property is generally characterized as NE-SW trending tension veins that are hosted within a thick, locally magnetic gabbro sill. These structures are known to host both Flood Zone-style mineralisation and Nutaaq-style polymetallic sulphide veins with high gold values. The Gnu Zone resource occurs within a ~200 metre section of this gabbro sill, on the eastern limb of the Ulu anticline, located less than 1 km from the Flood Zone deposit (Figure 2).

Blue Star's 2025 field program successfully extended the prospective Nutaaq trend through targeted prospecting and subsequent drilling of both high-grade surface mineralization and new structures parallel to known Nutaaq veining, highlighted by Loupe electromagnetic (EM) data acquired during the 2024 program. The prospective trend covers over 1,600 metres of strike length and extends into the structurally thickened fold hinge of the gabbro sill (Figure 2).

The Loupe system is a portable, backpack-mounted time-domain electromagnetic system used for mapping of near-surface ground conductivity. In 2024 Blue Star collected Loupe EM data over parts of the prospective gabbro sill to determine whether the EM system could identify concentrations of polymetallic sulphides commonly found within veining and at vein selvages. In 2025, prospecting the EM anomalies proved fruitful where sulphide rich white to smoky grey quartz veining was found coincident to the EM 'bullseye' targets. The two highest grade grab samples returned 115.5 g/t Au and 115.0 g/t Au, located ~40 metres apart along a single trend. A sample grading 3.02 g/t Au located ~260 metres to the southwest, along the same NE-SW trend suggests this structure has over 300 metres of strike length and has yet to be drill-tested (Figure 2, Table 1). This prospective area is located ~600 metres north of the existing Flood Zone underground workings.

In 2025, two drill holes tested the Nutaaq area. Hole 25UND001 was designed to test beneath two samples with visible gold that returned grades of 597 g/t Au and 134.5 g/t Au (Table 1 - News Release Aug 12, 2025). This hole intercepted a 1.5 metre interval within basalt that graded 0.79 g/t Au. The gabbro-sediment contact was intersected much earlier in the drill hole than expected in the target area, suggesting the structure is not fully understood.

Hole 25UND002 was designed to test beneath a Loupe-EM anomaly along with a 2025 surface grab sample grading 8.72 g/t Au. This anomaly is part of an EM trend located within the fold nose of the gabbro sill, ~335 metres west-northwest of the Gnu Zone resource area and has the potential to extend over a 400-metre strike length. This drill hole intersected several mineralized intervals, characterized by white quartz veining and net-textured to blebby pyrrhotite, lesser pyrite and minor sphalerite and chalcopyrite (Image 1). Highlights include 2.79 metres of 4.33 g/t Au from a quartz vein hosted in a narrow embayment of greywacke at a depth of 54.14 metres downhole, 7.97 metres of 1.40 g/t Au and 5.70 metres of 7.31 g/t including 1.80 metres of 21.1 g/t Au, hosted in quartz veining in gabbro from 81.9 metres and 105 metres downhole respectively.





Image 1: Net Texture Sulphides in Quartz Veining from 25UND002.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/268675_fcf389421410b830_002full.jpg

Next Steps

The Nutaaq trend is shaping up to be a compelling target for the 2026 season. Recent geophysical surveys and prospecting within the northwest portion of the gabbro sill suggest mineralized trends occur over ~400 metres of strike length across the fold nose, and surface grabs up to 115.5 g/t Au along parallel trends have yet to be drill-tested. The Loupe EM survey was extended in the 2025 season to cover the remaining areas of the Nutaaq trend (Figure 2). Over the winter season, all data will be reviewed in preparation for a planned robust drill program in 2026.

Sampling, Assaying & QA/QC

Blue Star field programs collect a variety of samples; prospecting rock samples are selective by nature, channel samples are saw-cut samples from outcrop intended to be representative of the exposed mineralisation, and drill core samples are sawn in half with one half retained as core record and the other half submitted for analysis.

Blue Star samples are delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation which are then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples are prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Samples returning >10 g/t Au are reanalysed under code Au-GRA22 (50-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish). Over limits for non-gold elements are ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The work is being conducted using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.





Table 1: 2025 Samples Grading Over 1 g/t Gold and Drill Results*.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/268675_fcf389421410b830_003full.jpg

* Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths; downhole intervals are reported.





Figure 1: Location Map of Blue Star Projects and Landholdings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/268675_fcf389421410b830_004full.jpg





Figure 2: 2025 Drill Hole and Sample Locations on Loupe-EM Grid on the Nutaaq Trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/268675_fcf389421410b830_005full.jpg





Figure 3: 25UND002 Vertical Cross Section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/268675_fcf389421410b830_006full.jpg

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

