Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda") and its 100% owned subsidiary First Towers & Fiber Corp. ("FTF" or the "Company"), expands on the size and scale of Mexico's telecommunications infrastructure project, under the Red Compartida initiative. Altán Redes is undertaking one of the largest telecommunications undertakings in Mexico's history. The mission: to close the digital divide by building a wholesale LTE/4G (and progressively 5G-ready) network that will reach the vast majority of the Mexican population. As a preferred contractor of Altán Redes, every tower that FTF builds is expected to not only expand network coverage and drives greater usage across Mexico, but also directly increase cash flow to FTF.

Project Scope & Reach

The network is contracted to cover approximately 92.2% of Mexico's population through its open access shared wireless network using the 700 MHz band.1 This coverage equates to serving well over 100 million people, including many rural and underserved localities where traditional operators have not invested.2

Financial Commitments & Investment

The full scale of the Red Compartida project is underpinned by a contract and capital investment expected to exceed USD $7 billion over the life of the concession.3 As of recent reports, for the deployment of infrastructure-comprising of cell towers and fiber-optic backbone-Altán Redes, in partnership with the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) via its CFE-TEIT arm, has planned investments in the order of MXN$30 billion (approximately USD $1.7-1.8 billion) for the infrastructure portion.4

Progress to Date

Over 11,383 telecommunications towers have been installed as a result of the Red Compartida project,5 and the deployment has delivered internet service access to 82,178 localities-home to over 24 million people, particularly those in communities of 250 to 5,000 inhabitants which are often overlooked by conventional commercial operators.6

Financial Partners & Structure

The project is built on a public-private partnership model. Key partners include Mexican infrastructure funds, Macquarie Investment Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank, Morgan Stanley and other private operators such as Axtel and Megacable. CFE-TEIT now plays a central role in managing the network deployment and operations.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp., through its cannabis subsidiaries with operations in North America, is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Its mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

