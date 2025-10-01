Wood Mackenzie says global solar installations fell 36% in the first half of 2025 and are set to contract 12% annually through 2030.From pv magazine USA After a record year for installations in 2024, community solar dropped 36% year over year for the first half of 2025, said a report from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access. The industry installed about 437 MW in the first half of 2025. After passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which gutted project-based tax incentives for clean energy projects, Wood Mackenzie trimmed its five-year installation outlook for community ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...