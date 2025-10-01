Kathryn Leaf recognized among Private Equity International (PEI) Group's Women of Influence in Private Markets 2025 for cross-asset class leadership

Award, based on peer nominations, highlights her leadership in building one of the industry's most diversified private markets investment management business

Leaf was appointed CEO in January 2025, bringing nearly 30 years of investment experience

Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Leaf has been named to Private Equity International ("PEI") Group's Women of Influence in Private Markets2025, in the cross-asset class category. The annual ranking celebrates trailblazing women whose leadership is shaping the future of alternative assets across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, real estate, and venture capital.

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of leaders," said Kathryn Leaf. "At Pantheon, our success is driven by a relentless focus on delivering for our clients generating strong long-term investment performance and solutions to meet their evolving needs. Our decades of private markets experience, trusted relationships, and proprietary data advantage, driven by strong teams and culture, underpin our ability to expand access to private market investments for both institutional and private wealth investors worldwide."

Appointed CEO in January 2025, Leaf brings nearly three decades of investment experience, including more than 15 years at Pantheon. Upon joining in 2008, she spearheaded Pantheon's expansion into infrastructure and real assets strategy, launched in 2009, and now with a total of approximately $24 billion in AUM. She has also played a key role in the scaling of Pantheon's private credit business, its entry into real estate, and the expansion of its global private wealth platform. She previously served as Co-Head of Investments and continues to serve as a member of the firm's Executive Committee and Partnership Board.

Today, Leaf leads the firm's strategic direction and investment programs across four asset classes with a total of approximately $76 billion in AUM. Under her leadership, Pantheon has raised $10.1 billion in 2025 to date1, underscoring the firm's strong momentum and investor confidence.

During her tenure, Pantheon's expansion in the private wealth channel has grown exponentially, namely building a seven-strategy complementary suite of semi-liquid evergreen products in the US and internationally. These strategies are designed to leverage Pantheon's investment expertise and edge across asset classes, broadening investor access to private markets. Since assuming the role of CEO, Leaf has overseen the launch of three innovative evergreen funds the AMG Pantheon Infrastructure Fund (P-BUILD), the AMG Pantheon Credit Solutions Fund (P-SECC), and Pantheon Global Credit Secondaries Fund (PGCS). Pantheon now manages around $12 billion in semi-liquid evergreen vehicles designed to broaden investor access to private markets.

Leaf's inclusion in the Women of Influence in Private Markets 2025 reflects her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and enduring impact on the private markets industry. The honorees were selected through a rigorous process involving industry nominations, editorial insight, and peer recognition, with over 500 submissions received globally. Leaf's recognition by PEI follows her earlier accolade in 2025 from Private Equity News, naming her one of the 'Twenty Most Influential in Secondaries.'

________________________ 1 As of August 31, 2025.

