360Learning, the world's leading collaborative learning platform, today reaffirmed its position as the Learning Development (L&D) sector's AI trailblazer by launching its AI Companion.

A personalized, intelligent partner for every user, the AI Companion is designed to seamlessly support every learning journey, boost productivity, and drive skills development. Starting with Search mode, the companion will transform content discovery by surfacing answers, proprietary knowledge, and relevant recommendations. Additional modes will be available in the coming months to support users with data insights, coaching, platform usage, and more.

The launch of AI Companion follows several milestones from 360Learning.

Over consecutive years, eLearning Industry recognised 360Learning as the #1 AI-powered learning management system (LMS). As part of the France 2030 investment strategy, the French Government awarded 360Learning a grant to support its investment in AI and skills-based learning. And, after reaching 6,400 professionals certified with its AI for L&D Certification, 360Learning launched the L&D Performance Academy, providing free ATD-accredited pathways for professionals to upskill in AI and L&D business strategy.

Benjamin Marchal, CEO at 360Learning, said: "AI is radically disrupting the way we learn at work. We believe L&D professionals should be at the forefront of this disruption, which is why we're investing in AI tools to increase productivity, build proprietary skills, and unlock collaborative learning at scale to drive business impact. It's what sets us apart in the corporate learning market."

With the release of the AI Companion, 360Learning is adding to its growing list of AI-powered capabilities across the L&D scope. This includes its AI-powered content authoring, which transforms documents into interactive courses in seconds so subject-matter experts can share knowledge quickly. Courses are automatically translated into 67 languages. And Smart Review provides instant, contextual feedback to learners' answers to open questions, fostering exchanges that highlight strengths and improvement areas. With a commitment to data and security compliance, 360Learning ensures enterprise customers can embrace AI confidently and responsibly.

About 360Learning

