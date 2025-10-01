Bridgewest Group is pleased to announce the merger of sister companies, Provoke Solutions and Pontis Technology, forming a global technology leader, Ponteva, with a singular mission: to build intelligent solutions, intelligently. The new entity blends world-class human talent with advanced AI agents, powered by proprietary KNOVVA.AI platform, to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective outcomes for clients worldwide.

By uniting Pontis' strengths in AI and engineering with Provoke's proven expertise in digital modernization and user experience, the company is redefining traditional service models. This new approach enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI alongside human teams scaling innovation at speed while reducing costs and risks.

"We are reimagining how technology services are delivered," said Andy Lin, CEO of Provoke Solutions. "KNOVVA.AI allows us to combine human creativity with agentic AI to help clients achieve measurable outcomes faster and more intelligently."

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Intelligent solutions, intelligently A new services model that blends human talent with digital co-workers for faster, more durable outcomes.

A new services model that blends human talent with digital co-workers for faster, more durable outcomes. Accelerated AI innovation - A proprietary agentic platform, KNOVVA.AI, enabling enterprises to build and manage custom AI agents faster.

- A proprietary agentic platform, KNOVVA.AI, enabling enterprises to build and manage custom AI agents faster. Expanded global delivery Access to top talent in experience design, strategy, AI, and engineering across the U.S., Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

"The foundation of this merger is our employees," said Nataša Zec, CEO of Pontis Technology. "Bringing together our experienced teams gives us even greater technical expertise and capacity to deliver results for our clients."

Together, Provoke and Pontis, will be combined under the global entity, Ponteva, with regional headquarters in the United States, Croatia, and New Zealand.

"This combination brings together two high-performing businesses into a single, scalable growth engine," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Founding Partner and CEO of the Bridgewest Group. "Pontis and Provoke together have the leadership, the technology, and the talent to capture market share, expand globally, and set the new standard for AI-driven services delivery."

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke Solutions is a global technology services firm that combines top-tier human talent with lean, AI-native teams to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective outcomes. Its proprietary KNOVVA.AI platform enables the creation of agentic digital co-workers that seamlessly integrate into enterprise workflows, accelerating adoption and value realization. Visit provokesolutions.com to learn more.

About Pontis Technology

Pontis Technology is a Croatian technology company specializing in advanced solutions in artificial intelligence, software development, and digital transformation. Visit pontistechnology.com to learn more.

About Ponteva

Ponteva is a multinational technology company headquartered in Dallas, USA, created through the merger of Pontis Technology and Provoke Solutions. Its mission is to deliver top-tier technology services and products worldwide, backed by strongAI expertise and global availability.

