Barclays Fair Fund: Investors in Barclays ADRs and Barclays Ordinary Shares may be Entitled to Payment from an SEC Fair Fund

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND

EXCHANGE COMMISSION



In the Matter of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC,

Respondents.





ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

File No. 3-21181

Barclays Fair Fund

SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BCS and/or Barclays ordinary shares traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol BARC between June 26, 2019, and March 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Relevant Period"), you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the Barclays Fair Fund, created in the captioned proceedings (the "Fair Fund"), subject to other provisions of the Plan.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved by the Commission on August 1, 2025. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at BarclaysFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Claims

The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation. Each Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss is determined by the calculations outlined in the Plan of Allocation. The Fair Fund will be allocated to harmed investors in two stages: first to investors who suffered Recognized Losses on Barclays ADRs, and then, from any remaining funds to investors who suffered Recognized Losses on Barclays ordinary shares.

Further, if the Net Available Fair Fund is less than the sum of the Recognized Losses of all Eligible Claimants, each Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will equal his, her or its "Pro Rata Percentage" of the Net Available Fair Fund. If an Eligible Claimant's Pro Rata Percentage is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $25 for either Security, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment for that Security. Further, an Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will be no larger than his, her, or its Recognized Loss minus the amount of any compensation for the loss that resulted from the conduct described in the Order that was received from another source (e.g., class action settlement), to the extent known by the Fund Administrator ("Prior Recovery"), plus any Reasonable Interest awarded. That is, the distribution amount will be capped at the Recognized Loss less the Prior Recovery, plus any Reasonable Interest awarded.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form via the online claim filing portal available at BarclaysFairFund.com on or before the Claims Bar Date referenced below. A paper Proof of Claim Form will be made available upon request. When submitting a claim, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions in the Securities.

Claim Filing Deadline : November 29, 2025

Website: BarclaysFairFund.com Email : info@BarclaysFairFund.com



Phone : United States: 1-888-663-7195

United Kingdom: (0) 808-304-8623





Address : Barclays Fair Fund

c/o KCC Class Action Services

Fund Administrator

P.O. Box 301175

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1175

U.S.A.





This Notice provides only summary information regarding the Barclays Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found on BarclaysFairFund.com in its entirety.

