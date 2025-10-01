Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850403 | ISIN: GB0031348658 | Ticker-Symbol: BCY
Xetra
01.10.25 | 14:57
4,385 Euro
+0,34 % +0,015
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3654,37515:37
4,3654,37515:37
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barclays Fair Fund: Investors in Barclays ADRs and Barclays Ordinary Shares may be Entitled to Payment from an SEC Fair Fund

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the Barclays Fair Fund.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In the Matter of

Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC,

Respondents.


ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING
File No. 3-21181

Barclays Fair Fund
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.
This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BCS and/or Barclays ordinary shares traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol BARC between June 26, 2019, and March 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Relevant Period"), you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the Barclays Fair Fund, created in the captioned proceedings (the "Fair Fund"), subject to other provisions of the Plan.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved by the Commission on August 1, 2025. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at BarclaysFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Claims

The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation. Each Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss is determined by the calculations outlined in the Plan of Allocation. The Fair Fund will be allocated to harmed investors in two stages: first to investors who suffered Recognized Losses on Barclays ADRs, and then, from any remaining funds to investors who suffered Recognized Losses on Barclays ordinary shares.

Further, if the Net Available Fair Fund is less than the sum of the Recognized Losses of all Eligible Claimants, each Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will equal his, her or its "Pro Rata Percentage" of the Net Available Fair Fund. If an Eligible Claimant's Pro Rata Percentage is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $25 for either Security, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment for that Security. Further, an Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will be no larger than his, her, or its Recognized Loss minus the amount of any compensation for the loss that resulted from the conduct described in the Order that was received from another source (e.g., class action settlement), to the extent known by the Fund Administrator ("Prior Recovery"), plus any Reasonable Interest awarded. That is, the distribution amount will be capped at the Recognized Loss less the Prior Recovery, plus any Reasonable Interest awarded.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form via the online claim filing portal available at BarclaysFairFund.com on or before the Claims Bar Date referenced below. A paper Proof of Claim Form will be made available upon request. When submitting a claim, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions in the Securities.

Claim Filing Deadline: November 29, 2025

Website:

BarclaysFairFund.com

Email:

info@BarclaysFairFund.com



Phone:

United States: 1-888-663-7195
United Kingdom: (0) 808-304-8623



Address:

Barclays Fair Fund
c/o KCC Class Action Services
Fund Administrator
P.O. Box 301175
Los Angeles, CA 90030-1175
U.S.A.



This Notice provides only summary information regarding the Barclays Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found on BarclaysFairFund.com in its entirety.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investors-in-barclays-adrs-and-barclays-ordinary-shares-may-be-entitled-to-payment-from-an-sec-fair-fund-302564850.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.