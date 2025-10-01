inRiver Inc: Inriver Raises the Bar for Product Data Control with AI Breakthroughs and Platform Upgrades

Inriver delivers significant new capabilities to customers and partners through an enhanced workflow engine with integrated AI agents for process automation, smarter content onboarding for higher data quality, contextual AI co-pilot, flexible syndication and CDN enabled digital catalogs.

Highlights:

The release notably advances AI capabilities that are integrated directly into workflows. Embedded AI agents, including Inspire Generate and Translate , support automated enrichment, translation and data transformations, with human-in-the-loop review processes. Additionally, Inriver's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server further enables external AI applications to connect to the enterprise source of truth for product content.

Syndicate Advance provides flexible syndication options - API, file-based, partner-powered, along with a fully managed syndication service - to deliver channel-ready content while Inriver Evaluate can ensure content remains correct on the digital shelf.

provides flexible syndication options - API, file-based, partner-powered, along with a fully managed syndication service - to deliver channel-ready content while Inriver Evaluate can ensure content remains correct on the digital shelf. Inriver's content onboarding leverages embedded AI to automatically map and clean incoming content, cut manual effort, improve data quality, and accelerate the import and validation of product data. The enhanced Brand Store features a new CDN and open Brand Store capabilities to allow access without requiring external stakeholders to log in.



MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver today announced major advances for its Product Information Management (PIM) platform, introducing new and enhanced capabilities designed to give brands stronger control of their product. With innovations at every stage from content onboarding through distribution, Inriver is redefining how companies deliver consistent, high-performing product content across every channel. Core to the evolution of the platform is the introduction of embedded AI capabilities integrated throughout the user journey.

New AI agents - Inspire Generate and Translate - support rich collaboration between humans and system for enrichment and translation. Investments in brand terms, glossaries, and style guidance ensure product information stays accurate, consistent, and ready for use in any channel. The release also includes GPT-5 built directly into Inriver Inspire so customers can harness advanced AI without ever leaving the platform. These controls give leaders the confidence to expand faster without compromising data quality or brand consistency.

"Our customers want to leverage AI to streamline data ingestion, improve data quality, enable process automation, aid content creation and translation without sacrificing trust or control," said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. "With this release, we've made it easier to onboard and clean data at scale as well as ensure accuracy across every channel. Inriver has integrated AI into its workflow engine, empowering customers to model their business process into AI powered workflows thereby driving process automation and collaboration."

Inriver also announced significant advancements in syndication with Syndicate Advance: a flexible syndication engine that allows companies to deliver accurate, channel-ready content in the exact formats required by retailers, distributors, and marketplaces. Expanded delivery options now include new direct API connectivity to Best Buy, a ChannelEngine integration with access to 950+ channels and marketplaces, and a fully managed syndication service -giving brands new and efficient paths to reach shoppers while eliminating operational lift. Combined with Inriver Evaluate, the Inriver platform enables organizations to seamlessly syndicate their data and then ensure it remains accurate on the digital shelf.

The release also includes significant advances with Content Onboarding and Brand Store. Next-generation Content Onboarding allows teams to import and validate large volumes of product data more quickly and accurately. Features such as auto-mapping, formula-driven transformation, error validation, and multilingual support reduce manual work and shorten time-to-market.

Inriver Brand Store has been updated to provide smarter search, configurable templates, bulk downloads, and public links for seamless sharing, enhanced previews, improved downloads, and advanced filtering ensure a faster, more intuitive experience for everyone. The latest version of Brand Store now includes the new open store capability making a store publicly accessible via a unique URL-no login or registration required and a built-in content delivery network (CDN) to deliver media faster, reliably and at scale.

Together, these innovations give customers a complete solution to control the product data current - transforming complex product information into a driver of revenue growth.

Inriver will showcase these new capabilities and more at PIMpoint 2025, demonstrating an end-to-end product journey - from smarter onboarding and enrichment to syndication, audit, and optimization.

More details on all the exciting product enhancements can be found here: https://www.inriver.com/resources/inriver-autumn-release/

About Inriver:

Inriver is the Product Information Management.

