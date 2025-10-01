Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 14:10 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd: Exceeding Beyond Expectations: Unlock Your Way with VOOPOO DRAG S3 & DRAG X3

VOOPOO DRAG S3 × DRAG X3 - Exceeding Beyond Expectations

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 01, 2025and DRAG X3. Both devices share a unified CMF design yet are tailored for distinctly different users. The DRAG S3 delivers a maximum power of 60W in a compact form with a built-in battery, making it ideal for MTL users. Its counterpart, the DRAG X3, offers a maximum power of 80W high output and supports an external battery, catering to DTL enthusiasts.

Flexible Power Options to Suit Every Lifestyle
The DRAG S3 comes with a highly efficient built-in 3000 mAh battery, offering 25% more capacity than DRAG S2 while maintaining a compact design. Meanwhile, the DRAG X3 supports an external 18650 or 21700 single battery, providing adaptable power for extended use. Whether you prefer the flexibility of an external battery or the convenience of a built-in one, VOOPOO has you covered.

Leading-Edge Capacitive Touch Activation Technology
Both devices feature the advanced capacitive unlock sensor. This cutting-edge technology allows instant unlocking with a simple finger touch and automatically locks when released, enhancing safety and preventing accidental activation. Additionally, it also supports traditional button unlock. The flexible design allows users to seamlessly switch between modes based on their preference and situation.

PnP X Platform and Ergonomic Design
The DRAG S3 and DRAG X3 integrate VOOPOO's advanced PnP X Platform, compatible with PnP X Cartridges (DTL/MTL) for consistent flavor throughout up to 100 mL of e-liquid without coil burnout. The DRAG S3 offers a compact 0.96-inch TFT display for improved portability, while the DRAG X3 features a 1.65-inch touchscreen. Both devices combine zinc alloy and leather for a durable, ergonomic grip designed for all-day comfort.

VOOPOO DRAG S3 × DRAG X3 - Exceeding Beyond Expectations

VOOPOO is celebrating its 8th anniversarywith a comprehensive brand refresh, upgrading its philosophy, positioning, and visual identity. The latest DRAG series features packaging in "energetic yellow", which represents passion, vitality, and breakthrough. To mark this occasion, VOOPOO has also launched special activities on its official website. This renewal underscores VOOPOO's commitment to innovation and high-quality vaping experiences, continually pushing the boundaries of design and performance for users worldwide.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd
Contact Person: Victor Liu
Email: victor@voopootech.com
Website: www.voopoo.com
Telephone: 18501548754
City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c52303-a0ad-48c2-8225-e8065d02d1f1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a00ec7-f4b1-4727-bf19-1c8988502e55


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.