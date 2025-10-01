Global Polymer Industries: Global Polymer Ushers in New Era of OEM Engineering with Net-Shape UHMW-PE Molding Technology

MADISON, SD / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Global Polymer is redefining the limits of part manufacturing with its exclusive ability to net-shape mold Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE). Delivering high-performance UHMW-PE parts in fully custom, net-shape geometries, the company is changing the way engineers design for durability, complexity, and speed.

"Engineers shouldn't have to compromise their design around a flat sheet," said Jeff Hieb, Plant Manager at Global Polymer. "Our net-molding capabilities open up entirely new options-embedding fasteners, over-molding steel, complex geometries, smooth finishes-all while delivering the performance UHMW-PE is known for."

A Game-Changer for Part Performance and Production

Unlike traditional methods that require parts to be cut, routed, or machined from standard UHMW-PE stock, Global Polymer's compression molding process produces components that are molded to final form-with features and performance benefits built in from the start.

With Global Polymer's net-shape molding, engineers can:

Eliminate secondary machining and reduce production costs

Mold in fasteners, metal inserts, or metal plates

Customize surfaces with logos, part numbers, or recycle codes

Consolidate multi-part assemblies into a single, functional component

Replicate complex geometries at scale

This approach eliminates common pain points in OEM manufacturing-delays from outsourcing machining, inconsistencies in part performance, and constraints on design flexibility.

Built for Demanding Industries

Global Polymer's molded UHMW-PE parts are used in industries where failure is not an option. From forestry and wastewater treatment to food processing and transportation, clients rely on Global Polymer's parts to withstand abrasion, impact, and chemical exposure-without corroding, cracking, or slowing down production.

"Our goal is to be a true partner in innovation," said Hieb. "We're not just providing plastic-we're helping OEMs push the limits of what's possible in design and performance."

Made in the U.S.A. for Faster, Smarter Supply Chains

Every Global Polymer component is manufactured in Madison, South Dakota, allowing OEMs to reduce lead times, minimize freight costs, and improve supply chain reliability.

Whether clients are building small prototypes or sourcing for large-scale production, Global Polymer's U.S.-based facility and engineering team are ready to deliver.

# # #

About Global Polymer

Global Polymer is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in compression molding of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE). By combining proprietary net-molding technology with deep materials expertise, Global Polymer delivers custom parts that help OEMs eliminate machining, reduce part complexity, and improve long-term performance. The company serves clients across industries including forestry, marine, wastewater, food processing, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.

To learn more, visit www.globalpolymer.com

Media Contact:

Emily Sorenson

emilys@henkinschultz.com

(605) 331-2155

SOURCE: Global Polymer Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-polymer-ushers-in-new-era-of-oem-engineering-with-net-shape-uhm-1079544