Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 14:18 Uhr
GEP SOFTWARE SELECTED BY INDIA'S BANGALORE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS

  • India's third-largest airport will use GEP of its entire source-to-pay (S2P) for all indirect and direct spend globally

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR), has selected GEP SOFTWARE to transform its source-to-pay (S2P) operations.

GEP Logo

BIAL, a public-private consortium, owns and operates BLR Airport , the third-largest airport in India and the busiest in South India. In FY 2025, BLR Airport welcomed more than 41 million passengers and processed500,000 metric tonnes of cargo, maintaining its position as India's No. 1 airport for perishable cargo for the fourth consecutive year.

By deploying GEP's AI-driven S2P platform, BIAL will streamline sourcing, contracts, supplier management, and procurement operations across its rapidly expanding infrastructure and operations. GEP SOFTWARE will enhance efficiency, strengthen supplier collaboration, and enable BIAL to unlock new value and resilience in its procurement function by:

  • Increasing visibility into the entire S2P procurement process, providing better insights to uncover and drive new value
  • Leverage strategic sourcing tools to identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate effectively, and build strong supplier relationships
  • Mitigating risk by enabling comprehensive supplier performance evaluation
  • Strengthening its procurement operation by automating routine tasks and improving overall efficiency across procurement operations

GEP SOFTWARE, recently named a 'Leader' in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites, encompasses GEP SMART, the world's best procurement software, GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gep-software-selected-by-indias-bangalore-international-airport-limited-to-transform-procurement-operations-302571801.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
