Champion Health, Inc.: Champion Health CLO Emily Langdon Selected for The Best Lawyers in America in ERISA Law

Peer Recognition Highlights Expertise in Employee Benefits, Bolstering Champion Health's Secure and Innovative CHAMP Plan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Champion Health, Inc. ("Champion Health"), a leading provider of innovative employee benefits solutions through the CHAMP Plan, is thrilled to announce that our Chief Legal Officer, Emily Langdon, has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for her outstanding expertise in Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law.

This prestigious recognition from The Best Lawyers in America® , one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession, underscores Emily's exceptional skill and dedication to navigating the complex landscape of ERISA law. With a distinguished career advising clients on employee benefits, compliance, and regulatory matters, Emily brings unparalleled expertise to Champion Health, ensuring our clients receive best-in-class legal guidance for their benefit plans.

"We are incredibly proud of Emily's recognition by The Best Lawyers in America® ," said Michael Conway, President & CEO of Champion Health. "Her expertise in ERISA law and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our mission to deliver secure, compliant, and innovative benefits solutions through the CHAMP Plan. Emily's leadership and legal acumen strengthen our ability to empower employers and employees with confidence in their benefits programs."

At Champion Health, we are dedicated to revolutionizing employee benefits through the CHAMP Plan, a comprehensive and customizable solution designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce. Our commitment to compliance, security, and confidentiality is exemplified by our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which ensures that our clients' data and trust are safeguarded at every step while delivering exceptional value to all members.