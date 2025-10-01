Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
01.10.2025 14:26 Uhr
Champion Health, Inc.: Champion Health CLO Emily Langdon Selected for The Best Lawyers in America in ERISA Law

Peer Recognition Highlights Expertise in Employee Benefits, Bolstering Champion Health's Secure and Innovative CHAMP Plan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Champion Health, Inc. ("Champion Health"), a leading provider of innovative employee benefits solutions through the CHAMP Plan, is thrilled to announce that our Chief Legal Officer, Emily Langdon, has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for her outstanding expertise in Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law.

This prestigious recognition from The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession, underscores Emily's exceptional skill and dedication to navigating the complex landscape of ERISA law. With a distinguished career advising clients on employee benefits, compliance, and regulatory matters, Emily brings unparalleled expertise to Champion Health, ensuring our clients receive best-in-class legal guidance for their benefit plans.

"We are incredibly proud of Emily's recognition by The Best Lawyers in America®," said Michael Conway, President & CEO of Champion Health. "Her expertise in ERISA law and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our mission to deliver secure, compliant, and innovative benefits solutions through the CHAMP Plan. Emily's leadership and legal acumen strengthen our ability to empower employers and employees with confidence in their benefits programs."

At Champion Health, we are dedicated to revolutionizing employee benefits through the CHAMP Plan, a comprehensive and customizable solution designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce. Our commitment to compliance, security, and confidentiality is exemplified by our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which ensures that our clients' data and trust are safeguarded at every step while delivering exceptional value to all members.

About Champion Health, Inc.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Champion Health is a leader in employee benefits, offering the CHAMP Plan, a customizable and innovative benefits solution designed to empower both employers and employees. With a steadfast commitment to compliance, security, and confidentiality, Champion Health is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, ensuring the highest standards of data protection and trust. Learn more at champplan.com.

Media Contact:
Lex Latkovski
Chief Technology Officer
Champion Health, Inc.
media@champplan.com
champplan.com

Emily Langdon
Chief Legal Officer
Champion Health, Inc.

SOURCE: Champion Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champion-health-clo-emily-langdon-selected-for-the-best-lawyers-in-am-1080434

