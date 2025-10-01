Access to FPS will accelerate local GBP transactions and enhance multi-currency capabilities for Corpay's clients across the UK

Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has officially joined the United Kingdom's Faster Payment Service (FPS), a milestone that reinforces Corpay's commitment to enhancing its global payments infrastructure while delivering faster and more efficient service for clients operating in GBP.

FPS is the UK's real-time local payment scheme, designed to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective transfers in GBP. It is owned and operated by Pay.UK, which runs the UK's retail payments operations including Bacs Payment System and the Image Clearing System alongside FPS.

With this new capability, Corpay clients can now directly benefit from Faster Payments within the UK, significantly improving both speed and reliability, streamlining payment processes, and offering a more seamless experience for both domestic and international businesses operating in GBP.

Access to FPS requires meeting the necessary regulatory and infrastructure standards and can be secured in different ways. Thanks to a new access programme launched in 2014, the number of direct Faster Payment System participants has more than tripled, with more still in the pipeline. Corpay's integration underscores the company's strong reputation and trusted relationships with leading financial and banking partners.

"This is a key milestone in our product roadmap and a natural extension of our Multi-Currency Account (MCA) e-money offering," said Tim Watson, Chief Product Digital Innovation Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "Today's clients expect immediacy, not just in how they shop or communicate, but in how they move money. By joining the Faster Payments network, we are meeting that demand with a modernized GBP payment experience that is fast, seamless, and aligned with the real-time expectations of global businesses."

With FPS integration, Corpay customers will receive dedicated account numbers linked to Corpay's sort code, which is connected to both the FPS and CHAPS payment schemes. This setup enables them to send and receive GBP payments through local rails.

Key benefits of FPS integration for Corpay clients include:

Speed and reliability: Near-instant payments for both receivables and outbound transfers.

Improved customer experience: Benefit from a more localized and seamless experience through unique account identifiers.

MCA synergy: Enhances the GBP capabilities of Corpay's Multi-Currency Account solution, enabling more flexible and efficient currency management.

David Morris, Chief Operating Officer at Pay.UK said, "The Faster Payment System is available day and night, 365 days per year, supporting the demands of consumers and business customers since its creation in 2008. The service facilitates real-time payments of up to £1m initiated primarily online, mobile, or via telephone banking for millions of individuals, businesses, and charities across the UK in fact, virtually everyone with a bank account.

This is made possible by organizations like Corpay, and other payment service providers that connect safely and securely either directly, or indirectly, to the Faster Payment System central infrastructure.

At Pay.UK, we are constantly looking to improve our payment systems for the benefit of end users.Through our infrastructure and services, we enable billions of pounds of payments, safely and securely daily. Corpay joining FPS shows our commitment to meet customer needs for the benefit of the UK as a whole.''

For more information on Pay.UK, please visit www.wearepay.uk.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Pay.UK

Pay.UK runs the UK's retail payments operations, which include the Bacs Payment System, the Faster Payment System and the Image Clearing System. We also deliver a variety of services relating to payments, such as the Current Account Switch Service, Confirmation of Payee and Request to Pay. Our purpose is to power payments, champion innovation and give the UK choice in how it pays. We enable individuals and organisations in the UK to transfer money to others whenever they need to, quickly, safely and cheaply. Through our infrastructure and services, we enable billions of pounds of payments, safely and securely, every single day. It means that we have a critical role supporting the UK economy. Our technology, rules and standards, plus associated controls and policies, combine to give us a powerful payments platform. We continually build on this platform, reinforcing our position of leadership in the payments market and beyond. Our vision is to be the smartest way to move money, now and in the future.

As the recognised operator and standards body for the UK's interbank retail payment systems, we are supervised by the Bank of England's Financial Market Infrastructure Directorate (FMID) and regulated by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).

"Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

