GreenMoney Journal: Marian Macindoe Talks Sustainable Investments at Parnassus

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Welcome to the latest "GreenMoney Interviews." For this issue I spoke with Marian Macindoe of Parnassus Investments, where she is a managing director, responsible for oversight of the firm's sustainable investment approach, corporate engagement efforts and proxy voting. Parnassus has been a recognized and respected leader in sustainable investing for over 40 years. We begin our conversation here...

Cliff: What are the 4 Principles to sustainable investing for Parnassus? And your approach to each of them

Marian: At Parnassus, our approach to sustainable investing is rooted in the belief that companies that take care of the human and natural resources upon which they rely are intuitively better positioned to create long-term value. That idea has been foundational to our firm for over 40 years, and it continues to guide our investment strategy today. Our portfolios of high-quality companies have stood the test of time and continue to deliver strong long-term returns.

Our four principles, grounded in our Sustainable Investment Policy, are:

1. Cultivate a Good Workplace: We believe good companies treat workers well, and data shows that good workplaces have resulted in higher average stock returns1 Our approach involves understanding how companies approach issues like fair labor, competitive benefits, hiring, training and promotion practices, and safety. We seek transparent human capital disclosures on workplace safety and human rights policies.

2. Minimize Environmental Impact: We believe good companies manage their environmental footprint responsibly. We look for companies that take meaningful steps to reduce emissions, conserve water, manage waste and use natural resources efficiently. We value clear disclosures on climate transition plans, science-based targets2 and water stewardship, particularly in regions facing stress.

3. Promote Product Responsibility: We believe companies that prioritize product safety, supply chain integrity and responsible innovation are likely better positioned to manage risk, protect their reputation and drive long-term shareholder value. We look for strong oversight of chemical safety, including transparent disclosures, use of safer alternatives and effective risk governance. We also assess how companies are approaching the impacts of emerging technologies like AI, with a focus on responsible development and deployment.

4. Uphold Strong Governance and Ethics: Robust governance is foundational for long-term value. We engage on board composition, executive compensation, and shareholder rights, and strong, independent oversight of material sustainability issues.

