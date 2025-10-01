Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 15:37
58,40 Euro
-0,34 % -0,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,4058,6015:47
58,4058,6015:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 14:58 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield Completes $1.25 Billion Refinancing of Five Manhattan West

Year-to-Date Real Estate Financings Exceed $28 Billion

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced the completion of a $1.25 billion refinancing of Five Manhattan West, a 1.7 million-square-foot trophy office tower within its Manhattan West development. The five-year, 6.0% fixed-rate loan was provided by a syndicate of leading financial institutions, including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Bank of Montreal, and JP Morgan Chase. Year-to-date, Brookfield has executed more than $28 billion of financing across its global real estate portfolio.

Five Manhattan West underwent a comprehensive $350 million redevelopment completed in 2017, which modernized the property with a new glass curtainwall façade, lobby, mechanical systems, and amenities. The building is fully leased to a diverse roster of global companies across financial services, technology, media, and retail, including JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Peloton, and Whole Foods.

"Five Manhattan West's refinancing is a clear vote of confidence in both the asset and the vision behind the Manhattan West campus," said Brian Kingston, Executive Chair of Brookfield's Real Estate business. "It also builds upon the very strong year we've had across our global real estate business - completing more than $28 billion in financings and $15 billion in realizations to date - demonstrating our ability to deliver value throughout market cycles."

The mixed-use Manhattan West campus includes three trophy office towers - One, Two, and Five Manhattan West - alongside a curated mix of dining and retail tenants, a luxury residential tower, boutique hotel, and 2.5-acre public plaza.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

Media
Kerrie McHugh: E kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com) | M +1 212 618 3469

Investor Relations
Katie Battaglia: E katie.battaglia@brookfield.com (mailto:katie.battaglia@brookfield.com) | M +1 416 359 8544


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.