Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The City of Ostrava is inviting authors to submit conceptual designs for the unique "World of Transport" project

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Ostrava is planning to build a unique visitor attraction called "World of Transport", which promises to be unlike anything else in the Czech Republic. Having completed the necessary preparations, the City has now announced a competition to find the most suitable design concept for the site, which covers an area of over 40 000 m². World of Transport will be an attractive multifunctional space offering not only static exhibitions, but also incorporating modern technologies so that visitors will be able to enjoy a truly immersive experience. The construction costs are estimated at 1 billion CZK. If all goes to plan, the new attraction will open to the public in 2030.

Ostrava's Mayor Jan Dohnal explained the City's intentions: "We welcome proposals from creative professionals and designers who are able to devise an attractive form of presentation, using valuable historical exhibits in combination with creative and multimedia elements. We also envisage that the project will make partial use of the Ostrava-Vítkovice railway station, which is a listed historic building. Visitors should be drawn into the story of the World of Transport, becoming an integral part of the experience rather than just passive spectators. We will be evaluating the proposals' originality, creativity and innovative approach, their feasibility under the given conditions, and their long-term sustainability and functionality. The winning conceptual design will become the basis for the latest exceptional construction project to be implemented in Ostrava - a project that will attract visitors to the city from both the Czech Republic and abroad."

The purpose of the competition is to find a guiding central idea - a story that will create meaningful connections between the new and existing buildings, including outdoor exhibits and spaces for both permanent and temporary themed exhibitions that will enable the World of Technology to offer a continuous stream of exciting new experiences. The deadline for submitting conceptual design proposals in the first phase of the project is 10 December 2025 (10 a.m.). Complete information on the competition can be found on the Tender Arena portal at https://tenderarena.cz/dodavatel/zakazka/799210. The author of the winning conceptual design will have the opportunity to make an indelible mark on the history of the Czech Republic's third-largest city.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-city-of-ostrava-is-inviting-authors-to-submit-conceptual-designs-for-the-unique-world-of-transport-project-302572465.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.