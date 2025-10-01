The City of Ostrava is inviting authors to submit conceptual designs for the unique "World of Transport" project

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Ostrava is planning to build a unique visitor attraction called "World of Transport", which promises to be unlike anything else in the Czech Republic. Having completed the necessary preparations, the City has now announced a competition to find the most suitable design concept for the site, which covers an area of over 40 000 m². World of Transport will be an attractive multifunctional space offering not only static exhibitions, but also incorporating modern technologies so that visitors will be able to enjoy a truly immersive experience. The construction costs are estimated at 1 billion CZK. If all goes to plan, the new attraction will open to the public in 2030.

Ostrava's Mayor Jan Dohnal explained the City's intentions: "We welcome proposals from creative professionals and designers who are able to devise an attractive form of presentation, using valuable historical exhibits in combination with creative and multimedia elements. We also envisage that the project will make partial use of the Ostrava-Vítkovice railway station, which is a listed historic building. Visitors should be drawn into the story of the World of Transport, becoming an integral part of the experience rather than just passive spectators. We will be evaluating the proposals' originality, creativity and innovative approach, their feasibility under the given conditions, and their long-term sustainability and functionality. The winning conceptual design will become the basis for the latest exceptional construction project to be implemented in Ostrava - a project that will attract visitors to the city from both the Czech Republic and abroad."

The purpose of the competition is to find a guiding central idea - a story that will create meaningful connections between the new and existing buildings, including outdoor exhibits and spaces for both permanent and temporary themed exhibitions that will enable the World of Technology to offer a continuous stream of exciting new experiences. The deadline for submitting conceptual design proposals in the first phase of the project is 10 December 2025 (10 a.m.). Complete information on the competition can be found on the Tender Arena portal at https://tenderarena.cz/dodavatel/zakazka/799210. The author of the winning conceptual design will have the opportunity to make an indelible mark on the history of the Czech Republic's third-largest city.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-city-of-ostrava-is-inviting-authors-to-submit-conceptual-designs-for-the-unique-world-of-transport-project-302572465.html