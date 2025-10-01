Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Neptune Insurance celebrates IPO

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 1st

  • Stocks are lower Wednesday morning as the government at midnight. The Labor Department warned that key economic data, including Friday's Jobs Report, would not be released if the government closes.
  • Despite the uncertainty, major indexes ended higher on Tuesday, capping off a strong September and a winning quarter. The S&P 500 rose nearly 8% in Q3.
  • Neptune Insurance Holdings will celebrate its IPO this morning by ringing the opening bell. The company raised $368 million and priced its IPO at $20 a share, the high-end of the range.
  • Intelligent Automation Platform DataSnipper announced the launch of its AI Agents. The firm says this marks a breakthrough for the audit and finance industries.

Opening Bell
Neptune Flood (NYSE: NP) celebrates their initial public offering

Closing Bell
Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786895/NYSE_Update_October_1.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--neptune-insurance-celebrates-ipo-302572469.html

