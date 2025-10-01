Preservica Launches New AI in Archiving & Digital Preservation Workshop Series

OXFORD, UK AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Preservica, the leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation, is proud to announce the launch of a new AI in Archiving & Digital Preservation - Practitioner Workshop Series.

The program is designed to enable archivists, records managers and information professionals to learn, explore and be part of actively shaping the safe and effective use of human-centric AI assistance for archival enrichment, information capture, long-term preservation and enhanced discovery.

Led by Preservica's expert Product team and featuring guest speakers from across the industry, the series offers a unique opportunity for participants to:

Build practical skills in applying AI with human oversight

Collaborate and learn from peers and real-world best practices

Experience AI in action and provide feedback on emerging tools

Gain control and confidence in how and where AI is applied

Over the course of the Series, individual workshops will explore the hands-on application of AI-powered tools for:

PII detection: Comply with legal mandates by quickly identifying files containing PII

OCR: Optical Character Recognition of digitized materials for faster discovery

Image Analysis: Categorize and describe image collections at scale

AV transcription and captioning: Automatically transcribe and caption video or audio assets

Metadata cleanup & quality control: Quickly appraise & standardize metadata in collections

AI-driven capture & discovery: Use Microsoft Copilot to automate transfer and enhance discovery

The series kicks off on October 23rd, 2025 with regular sessions focused on different tools and use cases.

Early interest has been strong, so participants are encouraged to secure their spot on the Workshop Series by registering here.

"With the sheer volume of digital content in backlogs and being created daily, having a deeper comprehension of the safe use of AI to assist in archival tasks is becoming essential," says Dan Heather, Digital Archives Manager at the UK National Theatre. "It's great to see Preservica leading the way and creating a space for information professionals to explore, discuss and better understand the real-world opportunities and challenges of using AI tools."

"Our goal for the Series is to bring together like-minded professionals who want to build knowledge and collaborate to ensure AI is applied safely, cost-effectively and with human oversight," says Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "By enhancing the value of archives and streamlining core tasks, AI assistance can help improve discoverability, accessibility and productivity."

Shape the future of human-centered AI in archiving and Digital Preservation!

Workshop Series

Workshop #1: Comply with legal mandates by identifying files containing PII

October 23rd - 11am ET / 4pm BST

Workshop #2: Achieve faster discovery with OCR

November 6th - 11am ET / 4pm GMT

Workshop #3: Categorize & describe image collections at scale

November 20th - 11am ET / 4pm GMT

Workshop #4: Looking ahead - AV transcription & Metadata Quality Control

December 4th - 11am ET / 4pm GMT

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365®, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, digital preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Purview, Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

