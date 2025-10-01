CyberSentriq Accelerates Cybersecurity Innovation With Custom Bundles & Platform Upgrades

With major product development milestones achieved, CyberSentriq expands its portfolio with flexible custom bundles, strengthening its leadership in cybersecurity and data protection solutions.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / CyberSentriq, an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform , today announces new Product updates across its comprehensive cybersecurity and data protection portfolio. Each of these solution updates gives security professionals more powerful tools to protect people and assets while streamlining operations. CyberSentriq was formed through the acquisition of TitanHQ and its merger with Redstor, a Bregal Milestone portfolio company.

The releases demonstrate CyberSentriq's commitment to providing integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions that address the full spectrum of modern security challenges.

Recent Product Development Milestones:

The latest updates from CyberSentriq focus on delivering more reliable performance and an intuitive user experience for security teams. Key enhancements include:

Product Highlights: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

? Social Engineering detection and protection

More powerful and advanced social engineering detection , powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) added to phishing protection. Our NLP is interpreting email intentions and blocking new, sophisticated phishing attacks.

? Improved detection accuracy through real-time reporting and feedback

We've enhanced how users can report phishing attacks and simulations, which continuously improves our detection accuracy . All customers benefit from all enhanced reporting. This addition trains and improves our AI and ML detection models.

? Vast improvements in our administrator functionality

We've listened to our admin community and added features, including enhanced end-user configurations, bulk upload for allow/block lists, DMARC bypassing, enhanced remediation control, and roles & permissions.

? MSP improvements

Easier MSP platform branding and the very popular Monitor Mode, where you can monitor the effectiveness of email security without disrupting end users.

James Griffin, CEO at CyberSentriq, commented on the latest developments, "Our latest product enhancements show how seriously we take customer feedback, and by improving detection, recovery, and administration, we're giving security teams more control, better accuracy, and greater resilience to stay ahead of today's rapidly evolving cyber threats."

? Recover to a Different Account for Microsoft 365 & Google Workplace - Users can recover Exchange, OneDrive, Gmail, or GDrive accounts to different accounts - great for when an admin needs to recover ex-employee data to their line manager.

? Entra ID Backup Enhancements - Now market-leading, covering users, groups, admin units, roles, and enterprise apps. Includes relationship recoveries, bulk recoveries, and filtering options.

? Microsoft 365 Backup Alternate Restore - Admins can now restore Exchange, OneDrive, Gmail, or Google Drive data into a different mailbox or account.

? Azure VM Backup Policies - New VM policies with support for multiple daily snapshots, giving admins more control and recovery points.

? Selection of RedApp feature and functionality improvements - including the much-requested ConnectWise PSA Integration, allowing you to sync tickets and updates automatically.

CyberSentriq Innovation Roadmap

Looking ahead, we're working on several developments designed to take the CyberSentriq cybersecurity and data protection platform to the next level. Highlights include

? MX Integration - A unified experience that combines Secure Email Gateway and ICES, with MX record-based routing plus pre-inbox threat detection backed by advanced API-level protection.

? Next-Generation Security Awareness Training - AI-driven lure generation and enhanced training content for even greater end-user resilience.

? Platform Integration - Planned for Q4, users will be able to switch seamlessly between the data protection platform, email security platform, and partner portal.

"Email is where business happens, and it's also where risk lives..By combining email archiving, backup, recovery, and cybersecurity, we're delivering resilience, compliance, and operational efficiency in one solution. This is exactly what our SMBs and MSPs customers have told us they need in today's environment," added Griffin.

CyberSentriq also announces the general availability of its new cybersecurity and data protection bundle, bringing together essential security services in a single, streamlined solution designed to protect, retain, and recover business-critical communications.

With the rise of compliance requirements, cyber threats, and accidental data loss, SMBs and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are seeking more innovative ways to safeguard email, the backbone of business communication. The CyberSentriq bundles are designed for organisations that need to meet security and compliance standards without relying on fragmented tools.

This quarter, we launched CyberSentriq Bundles, bringing the best of our cybersecurity and backup solutions into a simple, powerful package.

What's Included

? Multi-layer Email Protection (MX & ICES)

? Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery

? AI-Driven Phishing Defense

? Security Awareness Training & Phishing Simulation

These bundles are cloud-native, MSP-friendly, and scalable, making them ideal for IT teams and growing businesses that require robust security without complexity.

"With these new bundles we're making enterprise-grade security accessible, flexible, and easy to deploy, giving SMBs and MSPs the confidence to protect their business without adding complexity," concluded Griffin.

The new custom bundles are now available immediately through CyberSentriq and its extensive partner network. For more information about CyberSentriq's Bundles, visit

https://www.cybersentriq.com/bundles

About CyberSentriq

CyberSentriq is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that leverages solutions from two best-of-breed vendors in the MSP space. Partnering with over 3,000 MSPs and protecting over 150,000 SMBs globally, CyberSentriq provides an unmatched combination of proactive AI-driven email and web security, advanced data protection, and operational resilience.

The CyberSentriq platform offers:

? AI-driven threat intelligence and detection

? Advanced email security at both the Mail Exchange (MX) and Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) layers.

? Cloud-based data backup and recovery

? Security awareness services

? Email archiving and encryption.

For more information, visit www.CyberSentriq.com

