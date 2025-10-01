Engage2Excel and American Greetings Team Up to Bring More Recognition and Smiles to the Workplace

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Engage2Excel, a leader in recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with American Greetings, a leader in the Celebrations industry and the iconic brand behind the greeting cards, ecards, gift bags, wrap, and messages that make hearts smile.

What happens when a workplace recognition powerhouse joins forces with the creators of some of the world's most joyful messages? You get a partnership that's all about celebrating people in the most delightful way possible.

"We're beyond excited to partner with American Greetings," said Jeff Gelinas, President of Employee and Consumer Engagement & Incentives at Engage2Excel. "Their creative magic adds a whole new layer of fun and meaning to how teams celebrate each other. With their ecards and video greetings now part of our experience, recognizing employees just got a whole lot more joyful."

This collaboration is all about turning everyday moments into meaningful celebrations. By combining Engage2Excel's proven strategies for employee recognition with American Greetings heartfelt and humorous digital greetings, companies can now spark more joy, boost morale and build stronger connections across their teams. Now available on Engage2Excel's platforms, those looking for unique employee recognition have the opportunity to share an American Greetings ecard to let colleagues know how much they are appreciated.

Whether it's a birthday, a big win or just a "you're awesome" moment, this partnership makes it easier than ever to say it with style, sincerity and a smile.

"Partnering with Engage2Excel is a seamless and organic fit, as together we can bring joy, gratitude, and celebration into the workplace in a quick and meaningful digital way. Extending our reach into employee engagement arena is an exciting step for American Greetings. Celebrating human connection is what we do. We're proud to support organizations in recognizing their people in ways that make them feel valued and appreciated," said Kendall Berman, Director of Partnerships at American Greetings.

About American Greetings

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them - online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, and Recycled Paper Greetings. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Its popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUps, and Creatacard. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow us @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

