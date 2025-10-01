Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Brandemix Selected to Lead Statewide Mental Health Workforce Initiative for New York State

Certified Woman-Owned Business to Lead Employer Branding and Recruitment Initiative, Centered on a New Website Connecting Job Seekers to Providers Across New York, and Inspiring the Next Generation of Mental Health Professionals.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Brandemix, a nationally recognized employer branding and recruitment marketing agency and certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), has been selected by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to lead a bold new initiative to address New York's urgent mental health workforce needs.

The branding efforts will result in a statewide hub that helps today's job seekers find opportunities in their own communities while encouraging the next generation to consider mental health careers.

Brandemix research-driven effort will begin by listening - to providers, professionals, educators, and communities - ensuring the campaign highlights the real value of a career in mental health and creates clear pathways for those just starting out.

New York's Workforce Needs

Nearly 3.7 million New Yorkers - almost one in five - live in communities with too few mental health professionals. Social workers, psychologists, psychiatric nurses, and psychiatrists are in high demand, as New York State continues to strengthen its mental health care system.

"This isn't just about filling open positions - it's about building a pipeline for the future," said Jody Ordioni, Chief Brand Officer of Brandemix. "This project will make it easier for job seekers to connect with providers in their own communities while showing young people that these careers are rewarding on many different levels and are among the most urgently needed now and in the future."

Campaign Focus

By combining research, outreach, and direct access to opportunities, the initiative will elevate mental health careers as purposeful, impactful, and accessible.

Commitment to Small and Women-Owned Business

As a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Brandemix's selection highlights New York State's commitment to creating opportunities for small and women-owned businesses while addressing a critical public health need.

"We are honored to take on this work," Ordioni added. "This initiative is about connecting people to careers that transform lives - and ensuring every New Yorker has access to the care they deserve."

About Brandemix
Brandemix is a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) specializing in employer branding, recruitment marketing, and workforce development communications. Since 2005, we've partnered with organizations across industries - including healthcare and public sector - to build stronger brands, launch impactful careers websites, and connect people to meaningful work. Our approach helps organizations strengthen their healthcare workforce, elevate culture, and attract the next generation of talent.

Learn more at www.brandemix.com.

Contact Information

Michelle Edelstein
Media Relations
branding@brandemix.com
212-947-1001

SOURCE: Brandemix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brandemix-selected-to-lead-statewide-mental-health-workforce-ini-1080154

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
